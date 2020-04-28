April 28, 2020

County COVID cases on the rise

B y PJ Ferguson

 

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington County has risen exponentially over the past several days.

On Saturday, the number of positive cases rose by 22, surpassing the 100-cases milestone. The number rose again on Sunday by another 20 cases, leaving the county with 117 confirmed, after several cases were removed after being they were determined to be residents from neighboring counties.

The swift uptick is a result of two factors, said county attorney and public information officer Roger Wickes: nursing homes and increased testing.

Nursing homes were previously reporting their numbers directly to the state and the county has begun receiving that information.

While testing has increased, Upstate New York has still “lagged way behind” with the number of those tested in the county still under four figures, Wickes said.

“We don’t know enough to know yet,” said Wickes regarding if Upstate is headed for its own peak in the curve, “We do know that hospital visits are way below what was feared.”

Over the past week, residents have expressed more agitation towards the county not releasing the specific towns in which confirmed cases have appeared, making comments online via the county’s public safety Facebook page which shares daily coronavirus updates.

However, Wickes confirmed that there has now been a positive or quarantined case in every town in the county.

“It’s everywhere,” Wickes said, “Emotionally it matters to people where the cases are, medically it can almost be harmful to release that information.”

County officials feared in the past that releasing the names of towns that have positive cases would create a “false sense of security.”

As Wickes notes, if a person in Dresden were to have the coronavirus, they could have still traveled to Whitehall, Granville, Ticonderoga, etc., which opens the door for the spread of the virus.

As of Monday, 53 of the 117 confirmed cases have recovered and two have died. There are 185 people currently under investigation.

In response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order requiring people to wear masks where social distancing is not possible. On Sunday the county distributed free cloth masks, which were provided by the federal government and made by the clothing company, Hanes.

More than 8,000 masks were given out in packs of five. It is advertised that the masks are usable for 15 wash cycles.

The turnout for the event was high, resulting in a traffic jam on Route 4 in front of the county building in Fort Edward.

“It was pretty hectic for the first hour and a half,” Wickes said, “but everybody was appreciative and it was a nice experience for everyone doing it.”

There are still some masks available, and those interested in grabbing a pack can call public safety at 518-746-7520 to make an appointment for pickup.

 

