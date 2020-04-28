Woman drove drunk with child, 5, in car; faces felony charge

A Fort Edward woman faces numerous charges including felony driving while intoxicated following a crash in Granville.

On Sunday, just after 2 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a car traveling southbound on State Route 22 in Granville swerved off the road and struck several signs before continuing southbound.

Police said the vehicle was later found on Woodell Road at which time the driver was identified as Patricia R. Foster, 32.

Foster, who police said appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests, also had a five-year-old child with her. Neither Foster nor the child suffered any injuries.

After refusing to conduct a breath test, Foster was charged with felony DWI, endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of an accident, moving from lane unsafely and speeding. The DWI charge was elevated to a felony due to Leandra’s Law, a state law which automatically increases a DWI charge to a felony if the suspect was driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 15 in the car.

Foster was arraigned and released to appear in court at a later date.

Deputies Ethan Macura and Katie Paddock handled the arrest.

