April 28, 2020

Woman drove drunk with child, 5, in car; faces felony charge

A Fort Edward woman faces numerous charges including felony driving while intoxicated following a crash in Granville.

Patricia R. Foster

On Sunday, just after 2 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a car traveling southbound on State Route 22 in Granville swerved off the road and struck several signs before continuing southbound.

Police said the vehicle was later found on Woodell Road at which time the driver was identified as Patricia R. Foster, 32.

Foster, who police said appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests, also had a five-year-old child with her. Neither Foster nor the child suffered any injuries.

After refusing to conduct a breath test, Foster was charged with felony DWI, endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of an accident, moving from lane unsafely and speeding. The DWI charge was elevated to a felony due to Leandra’s Law, a state law which automatically increases a DWI charge to a felony if the suspect was driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 15 in the car.

Foster was arraigned and released to appear in court at a later date.

Deputies Ethan Macura and Katie Paddock handled the arrest.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
April 28, 2020

VOSHA, DOH provide health training for Vermonters returning to work

As detailed in Gov. Phil Scott’s recent order signed on Friday, the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Agency (VOSHA) has […]

April 28, 2020

Woman drove drunk with child, 5, in car; faces felony charge

police

A Fort Edward woman faces numerous charges including felony driving while intoxicated following a crash in Granville. On Sunday, just […]

April 28, 2020

County COVID cases on the rise

Washington County has declared a state of emergency resulting in the closure of all non-essential departments.

By PJ Ferguson   The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington County has risen exponentially over the past several […]

April 27, 2020

Obituary: David W. Knight

David Knight

David W. Knight, a retired machine tool engineer who grew up in Huletts Landing and graduated from Whitehall High School, […]

April 27, 2020

Obituary: Joyce Ann Tanner Rist

Joyce Rist obit photo

Granville, NY – Joyce Ann Rist passed away on April 18, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Joyce was born on […]

April 27, 2020

Obituary: Margaret “Peggy” Benton

Rutland, VT – Margaret G. “Peggy” Benton passed away on March 16, 2020 in Rutland, Vermont. She was 86 years […]

April 27, 2020

Two-car collision closes Route 22

GS accident1

By Matthew Saari State Route 22 in Granville was closed for an hour Friday afternoon, following a two-car collision. The […]

April 24, 2020

Granville man confirms he had drunk ‘too much’

police lights

By Matthew Saari A 33-year-old Granville parolee faces multiple misdemeanor charges following a drunken incident in the parking lot of […]

April 24, 2020

New order from Gov. Scott continues phased reopening

Vermont Farmers market

Governor Phil Scott today outlined some additional details around the phased restart of Vermont’s economy, introduced last week. The Governor’s […]

April 23, 2020

‘Praise board’ uplifts local spirits

praise board

By Duncan Campbell Inspired by the trend of people posting rainbows on their windows, members of the Granville Christian community […]

April 23, 2020

Obituary: Betty S. Carey

Betty Carey obit

Betty S. Carey, 94, of Rutland died Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020, at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was […]

April 23, 2020

Obituary: Ruth Frances Heanue

Wells, VT – Ruth Frances Heanue, age 96, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at The Meadows in Rutland. […]