April 29, 2020

After nearly a decade, case comes to a close

By Matthew Saari

A local burglary case which occurred nearly a decade ago came to conclusion this week after the suspect was finally remanded to serve his sentence.

Dale Faxon

Granville police took into custody Monday evening Dale Faxon, 35, for the 2010 burglary of Whitney’s Hunting Supply.

The reason for the delay, police said, was because Faxon has been serving out a sentence for a crime committed in Vermont.

“He’s been in the custody of the state of Vermont for nine years,” said Granville Sgt. Ryan Pedone.

That nine-year stint, Pedone said, was for another burglary Faxon committed in 2009. That burglary ended with Faxon leading the homeowner on a high-speed chase after which the homeowner lost control, crashed and subsequently died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash, police said. Faxon was sentenced to serve seven to 10 years for this burglary.

While out on bail for that burglary, Pedone said, was when Faxon burgled the Granville sporting goods store, stealing away with eight rifles. These firearms were later traded to a downstate drug dealer for heroin, said Pedone.

Although Faxon already pleaded guilty to the Granville burglary in 2011, the Vermont charge superseded it chronologically, which is why he served that sentence first, Pedone said. Upon finishing that sentence, Granville police coordinated with the state of Vermont to ensure a seamless transfer.

“They actually had to relocate him to Rutland where we could get him,” said Pedone.

Faxon was remanded to Washington County Jail, where he awaits transfer to a state prison to serve out his 2.5-5 year sentence for the Granville burglary.

“He’s in Washington County until the state is ready for him,” Pedone said. “He was already sentenced and convicted while locked up on the Vermont stuff.”

