Obituary: Elaine J. Colvin

Queensbury, NY- Elaine J. Colvin passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on June 8, 1933 in Granville, New York the daughter of the Daniel and Ruth (Hughes) Roberts.

Elaine was a very caring, loving person with a smile that will never be forgotten, and a heart of gold. She will be dearly missed by all. She loved camping and traveling with family, loved the outdoors, swinging in her swing and watching her butterflies and flowers. She loved her two dogs Sassy and Crissy, which were always by her side.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Verona Brown, Elizabeth Burke McKeighan, Ethel Smith, Harris Roberts, Bill Roberts and Ronald Roberts, a great grandson Joshua Colvin and four nephews: Robert C. Brown Jr., Jeffrey R. Brown, Thomas Roberts and Kent Roberts and her husband Fredrick D. Colvin in 2000, who she married in1954. Together they had three sons: Michael (Kathy), Mark (Jacki) and Matt (Mary) who will cherish her memory. She was blessed with six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, who all loved her very dearly.

A private burial will be held at Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Granville where she will be laid to eternal rest next to Fred.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 548 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 in Elaine’s memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.

