April 29, 2020

Obituary: Randy Lee Balch

Whitehall- Randy Lee Balch, 66, of County Route 21, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020, at his home following a brief illness with cancer.

Randy was born on August 17, 1953, the son of the late Francis N. Balch and Joyce (Valondry) Balch.

He was a graduate of the Whitehall High School, Class of 1971.  After graduation he married Sally Ann Beckwith on September 4, 1971.

Randy began working for Native Textile in Glens Falls in 1971, and was working as a supervisor in 1999 before leaving.  He then went on to work for the Whitehall Central School District in 2000, where he started as the assistant superintendent of building and grounds, he was the superintendent of buildings and grounds upon his retirement in 2013.

He had many hobbies and especially enjoyed researching the Balch family history.

Besides his father, he was predeceased by a son Jeremy S. Balch, his brother Terry F. Balch and grandparents Clayton and Gladys Balch; Felix G. and Lillian Valondry and step grandfather Richard M. Meek.

He is survived by his wife Sally of Whitehall, a son Kevin (Lorie) Balch of Whitehall, daughter Julie (Kevin) Zacharewicz of Round Lake. His granchildern; Noah Balch, Emma, Kayla and Jenna Zacharewicz. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Evelyn Casey and Ann Rodd, Ernest Steves, Donald and Barbara Balch. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made in Randy’s name to the Skenesborough Emergency Squad, PO Box 333, Whitehall, NY 12887

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St. Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
April 29, 2020

After nearly a decade, case comes to a close

police lights

By Matthew Saari A local burglary case which occurred nearly a decade ago came to conclusion this week after the […]

April 29, 2020

Obituary: Vincent Lewis Chadwick

Vincent Lewis Chadwick obit photo

Vincent Lewis Chadwick, 81, of Johnstown, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born on […]

April 29, 2020

Obituary: Elaine J. Colvin

Elaine J Colvin obit photo

Queensbury, NY- Elaine J. Colvin passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home with her loving family by […]

April 29, 2020

Obituary: Randy Lee Balch

Balch, Randy_20200428_0002 (2)

Whitehall- Randy Lee Balch, 66, of County Route 21, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020, at his home following […]

April 28, 2020

Woman drove drunk with child, 5, in car; faces felony charge

police

A Fort Edward woman faces numerous charges including felony driving while intoxicated following a crash in Granville. On Sunday, just […]

April 28, 2020

County COVID cases on the rise

Washington County has declared a state of emergency resulting in the closure of all non-essential departments.

By PJ Ferguson   The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington County has risen exponentially over the past several […]

April 27, 2020

Obituary: David W. Knight

David Knight

David W. Knight, a retired machine tool engineer who grew up in Huletts Landing and graduated from Whitehall High School, […]

April 27, 2020

Backfire leads to truck fire

truck fire

By Matthew Saari A truck backfiring resulted in the vehicle’s engine and cab being engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon in […]

April 27, 2020

Obituary: Joyce Ann Tanner Rist

Joyce Rist obit photo

Granville, NY – Joyce Ann Rist passed away on April 18, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Joyce was born on […]

April 27, 2020

Obituary: Margaret “Peggy” Benton

Rutland, VT – Margaret G. “Peggy” Benton passed away on March 16, 2020 in Rutland, Vermont. She was 86 years […]

April 27, 2020

Two-car collision closes Route 22

GS accident1

By Matthew Saari State Route 22 in Granville was closed for an hour Friday afternoon, following a two-car collision. The […]

April 24, 2020

Granville man confirms he had drunk ‘too much’

police lights

By Matthew Saari A 33-year-old Granville parolee faces multiple misdemeanor charges following a drunken incident in the parking lot of […]