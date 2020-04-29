April 29, 2020

Obituary: Vincent Lewis Chadwick

Vincent Lewis Chadwick, 81, of Johnstown, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on October 7, 1938 in the Village of Granville, a son of the late Floyd H. Chadwick and Elizabeth McDonough Chadwick.

Vincent was a graduate of Granville Central School and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Siena College. He started his teaching career at Milford Central School where he met his wife, Sue. Vincent then began his tenure at the Greater Amsterdam School District where he taught History for many decades until his retirement in 1995. Vincent was of the Catholic faith. He was the President of the Montgomery County Teachers Federal Credit Union, a member of the New York State United Teachers and a member of the Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association. He also served as Treasurer of the Fulton County Historical Society.

Vincent was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed travel, especially cruises and annual trips to Florida with Sue, reading, history and exploring historic places with his family. He was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox, relishing the three championships and seeing the trophies as a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

From his days with his parents and brothers, then his wife and daughters, and later his grandchildren, Vincent (“Pop Pop” to the grandchildren) loved every moment at his camp on Hills Pond in Hampton, New York.

He is survived by his wife Sue Murray Chadwick of Johnstown, whom he married on November 28, 1969; two daughters, Jennifer McDowell and her husband Eric of Colonie and Colleen Nesbit and her husband Gregory of Bennington, Vermont; his brother, Brian Chadwick and his wife Kelly of Rochester; three grandchildren, Sara, Colin and Ryan and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Vincent was predeceased by his brother, Brendan Chadwick.

Private services will be conducted at the convenience of his family.

Interment will be in the Old Stone Fort Cemetery, Schoharie.

Contributions in Vincent’s memory may be made to the Johnstown Public Library, 38 S. Market Street, Johnstown, New York 12095, Fulton County Historical Society and Museum, 237 Kingsboro Avenue, Gloversville, NY 12078 or to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue Montgomery, AL 36104.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the A.G. Cole Funeral Home, Inc., 215 E. Main Street, Johnstown.

Condolences to the family may be made online by visiting our website at www.agcolefuneralhome.com.

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
April 29, 2020

After nearly a decade, case comes to a close

police lights

By Matthew Saari A local burglary case which occurred nearly a decade ago came to conclusion this week after the […]

April 29, 2020

Obituary: Vincent Lewis Chadwick

Vincent Lewis Chadwick obit photo

Vincent Lewis Chadwick, 81, of Johnstown, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born on […]

April 29, 2020

Obituary: Elaine J. Colvin

Elaine J Colvin obit photo

Queensbury, NY- Elaine J. Colvin passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home with her loving family by […]

April 29, 2020

Obituary: Randy Lee Balch

Balch, Randy_20200428_0002 (2)

Whitehall- Randy Lee Balch, 66, of County Route 21, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020, at his home following […]

April 28, 2020

Woman drove drunk with child, 5, in car; faces felony charge

police

A Fort Edward woman faces numerous charges including felony driving while intoxicated following a crash in Granville. On Sunday, just […]

April 28, 2020

County COVID cases on the rise

Washington County has declared a state of emergency resulting in the closure of all non-essential departments.

By PJ Ferguson   The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington County has risen exponentially over the past several […]

April 27, 2020

Obituary: David W. Knight

David Knight

David W. Knight, a retired machine tool engineer who grew up in Huletts Landing and graduated from Whitehall High School, […]

April 27, 2020

Backfire leads to truck fire

truck fire

By Matthew Saari A truck backfiring resulted in the vehicle’s engine and cab being engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon in […]

April 27, 2020

Obituary: Joyce Ann Tanner Rist

Joyce Rist obit photo

Granville, NY – Joyce Ann Rist passed away on April 18, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Joyce was born on […]

April 27, 2020

Obituary: Margaret “Peggy” Benton

Rutland, VT – Margaret G. “Peggy” Benton passed away on March 16, 2020 in Rutland, Vermont. She was 86 years […]

April 27, 2020

Two-car collision closes Route 22

GS accident1

By Matthew Saari State Route 22 in Granville was closed for an hour Friday afternoon, following a two-car collision. The […]

April 24, 2020

Granville man confirms he had drunk ‘too much’

police lights

By Matthew Saari A 33-year-old Granville parolee faces multiple misdemeanor charges following a drunken incident in the parking lot of […]