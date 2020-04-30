China Wok reopens, business is booming

By PJ Ferguson

After being closed for more than a month, China Wok re-opened on Wednesday, witnessing record-high demand for the small Whitehall business.

The announcement was made by former operator Ken Wang in a Facebook post that received more than 300 shares.

Allowing one customer in the restaurant at a time to pick up their takeout order, China Wok was taking precautionary measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, the demand for Chinese takeout food was higher than one could have anticipated, with a dozen to two dozen people waiting outside the eatery at a given time during their five hours of operation from 3 to 8 p.m.

“They said they stopped taking orders after receiving 75 calls in 45 minutes,” said Wang, “They knew they couldn’t handle any more than that.”

Wearing masks and practicing social distancing, customers spread out across the property, overflowing into the sidewalk and neighboring Maple Street, waiting for their orders to be called. With China Wok’s small front parking lot, some customers used the former Sunoco gas station to leave their cars as they congregated outside of the establishment.

While the restaurant is known for its average “10-minute” wait time, some customers waited one to two hours before they received their food.

“I haven’t had it in a while,” said Bill Golden of Whitehall, who said he was waiting for more than two hours since placing his order, “You can’t get much in Whitehall.”

Whitehall residents were not the only ones excited for the business re-opening. Some drove from out of town to get their fill of Chinese takeout.

“There is nothing around me,” said Jennifer Bliss of Hudson Falls. “I drove over a half-hour.”

Chinese food restaurants across Upstate have struggled to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many rely on shipments of their products from New York City, the area hit hardest by the virus thus far.

China Wok closed in mid-March due to the crisis, leaving a note on the front door explaining to customers their concerns about the “risks COVID-19 poses to our family’s safety and your safety.”

After an extremely busy first-day back, the restaurant’s employees spent three hours prepping for the next day after closing at 8 p.m., according to Wang.

China Wok is available Monday through Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m. for take-out orders by phone at 518-499-0003 or 518-499-0004.

