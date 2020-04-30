April 30, 2020

China Wok reopens, business is booming

By PJ Ferguson

After being closed for more than a month, China Wok re-opened on Wednesday, witnessing record-high demand for the small Whitehall business.

The announcement was made by former operator Ken Wang in a Facebook post that received more than 300 shares.

Allowing one customer in the restaurant at a time to pick up their takeout order, China Wok was taking precautionary measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, the demand for Chinese takeout food was higher than one could have anticipated, with a dozen to two dozen people waiting outside the eatery at a given time during their five hours of operation from 3 to 8 p.m.

“They said they stopped taking orders after receiving 75 calls in 45 minutes,” said Wang, “They knew they couldn’t handle any more than that.”

Wearing masks and practicing social distancing, customers spread out across the property, overflowing into the sidewalk and neighboring Maple Street, waiting for their orders to be called. With China Wok’s small front parking lot, some customers used the former Sunoco gas station to leave their cars as they congregated outside of the establishment.

While the restaurant is known for its average “10-minute” wait time, some customers waited one to two hours before they received their food.

“I haven’t had it in a while,” said Bill Golden of Whitehall, who said he was waiting for more than two hours since placing his order, “You can’t get much in Whitehall.”

Whitehall residents were not the only ones excited for the business re-opening. Some drove from out of town to get their fill of Chinese takeout.

“There is nothing around me,” said Jennifer Bliss of Hudson Falls. “I drove over a half-hour.”

Chinese food restaurants across Upstate have struggled to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many rely on shipments of their products from New York City, the area hit hardest by the virus thus far.

China Wok closed in mid-March due to the crisis, leaving a note on the front door explaining to customers their concerns about the “risks COVID-19 poses to our family’s safety and your safety.”

After an extremely busy first-day back, the restaurant’s employees spent three hours prepping for the next day after closing at 8 p.m., according to Wang.

China Wok is available Monday through Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m. for take-out orders by phone at 518-499-0003 or 518-499-0004.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
April 30, 2020

Mettawee School hosts gun violence symposium

Mettawee Community School Safety Training

The faculty and staff at Mettawee Community School practice the advice of the wise Benjamin Franklin: “An ounce of prevention […]

April 30, 2020

Enhanced testing and contact tracing programs announced in Vermont

Vermont governor Phil Scott and members of his administration have announced the state is significantly increasing and strengthening its testing […]

April 30, 2020

China Wok reopens, business is booming

China Wok COVID

By PJ Ferguson After being closed for more than a month, China Wok re-opened on Wednesday, witnessing record-high demand for […]

April 29, 2020

After nearly a decade, case comes to a close

police lights

By Matthew Saari A local burglary case which occurred nearly a decade ago came to conclusion this week after the […]

April 29, 2020

Obituary: Elaine J. Colvin

Elaine J Colvin obit photo

Queensbury, NY- Elaine J. Colvin passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home with her loving family by […]

April 29, 2020

Obituary: Randy Lee Balch

Balch, Randy_20200428_0002 (2)

Whitehall- Randy Lee Balch, 66, of County Route 21, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020, at his home following […]

April 28, 2020

VOSHA, DOH provide health training for Vermonters returning to work

As detailed in Gov. Phil Scott’s recent order signed on Friday, the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Agency (VOSHA) has […]

April 28, 2020

Woman drove drunk with child, 5, in car; faces felony charge

police

A Fort Edward woman faces numerous charges including felony driving while intoxicated following a crash in Granville. On Sunday, just […]

April 28, 2020

County COVID cases on the rise

Washington County has declared a state of emergency resulting in the closure of all non-essential departments.

By PJ Ferguson   The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington County has risen exponentially over the past several […]

April 27, 2020

Obituary: David W. Knight

David Knight

David W. Knight, a retired machine tool engineer who grew up in Huletts Landing and graduated from Whitehall High School, […]

April 27, 2020

Backfire leads to truck fire

truck fire

By Matthew Saari A truck backfiring resulted in the vehicle’s engine and cab being engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon in […]

April 27, 2020

Obituary: Joyce Ann Tanner Rist

Joyce Rist obit photo

Granville, NY – Joyce Ann Rist passed away on April 18, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Joyce was born on […]