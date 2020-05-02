May 2, 2020

Drunk teen, mom facing charges

By Matthew Saari

A Whitehall teenager and his mother face misdemeanor charges after a drunken incident in which the teen allegedly struck a man in the groin with a dog leash.

On Thursday, April 23, Whitehall police were dispatched to Broadway to investigate a youth striking someone with a dog leash. On the scene, a 59-year-old Montcalm Avenue man told police that a 15-year-old boy had hit him in the groin and shoulder with the metal clasp of the leash.

Police said the man told them the assault began when the boy lifted a chair to take inside, spooking a nearby dog, which in turn latched onto the boy’s leg. Thinking the man laughed at his misfortune, police said, the boy then struck him with the leash.

During the subsequent investigation, police said the boy’s mother, a 47-year-old Broadway woman, proved uncooperative, refusing to retrieve the boy from inside the house. Instead, police said, the woman insisted on rolling up a cigarette and smoking it. Only after finishing her cigarette did the woman get the boy, who denied striking the man with the leash.

Given both the boy and his mother’s lack of cooperation, police took both to the Whitehall police station. On the way, police said, an odor of alcohol could be detected coming from the 15-year-old. Initially, the teen denied drinking any alcohol but later said he had only one beer. A breath test revealed him to have a blood alcohol concentration of .23%.

The boy, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with menacing, a misdemeanor.

The mother, identified as Charlene J. Crandall, was charged with failing to exercise control of a minor, also a misdemeanor.

Whitehall police also notified Child Protection Services of the incident.

Whitehall officer Damian Duffy and Investigator Frank Hunt handled the case.

