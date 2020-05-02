School athletes’ hopes dashed

B y Keith Harrington

Six weeks ago local spring sports teams were a week and a half into practice for the season. Many squads envisioned lofty goals. Seniors knew this was their final go-round – one last opportunity to claim a league, sectional, or maybe even a state championship.

Then on March 16 Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement that everyone feared was coming. All New York state schools would close two days later for a minimum of two weeks to try and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Since the school pause order, student-athletes, coaches and fans have been holding out hope that some semblance of a season would still be played.

That hope was dashed last Friday when the governor announced all schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association quickly followed, making the cancellation of spring sports official with an announcement of their own.

The outcome was predictable.

Last week NYSPHAA announced that the spring sports championships had been canceled. Section II canceled their championships later in the day. Adirondack League officials were still attempting to have some kind of regular season, even with no chance of a postseason.

“If we are allowed to go back to school, there has been talks in the Adirondack league about potentially playing an abbreviated league schedule,” Granville athletic director Justin Nassivera said a week ago. “It all depends on getting the kids back in the classroom first, then seeing what the state puts out in regards to athletics and the gathering of a certain number of people.”

The cancellation of spring sports was devastating to seniors. For them, this season represented their last chance to play the sport they love. Some of them may go on to compete at the college level, but many will never put on the cleats or athletic shoes again.

“I feel bad for the seniors, especially the ones who enjoyed their spring sport as their favorite one,” offered Granville track and field coach John Irion. “I also feel bad because I won’t get to coach them one more time.”

“I certainly sympathize with our senior students and student-athletes, having so many events taking away from them. Many life lessons have been dealt to this group of seniors over the past few months,” said Whitehall athletic director Keith Redmond.

Redmond is also the Railroaders’ baseball coach. His team was looking forward to defending their Section II and state Class D titles. Redmond was eager to see if his team could earn another shot at a Class D crown before moving up a division next year.

“In our last year as a Class D school, we had high expectations. Kids had a taste of being a State Champion and now nothing else is acceptable to them,” Redmond said. “It is extremely disappointing to not be playing baseball or coaching but being and staying healthy is of the utmost importance right now.”

The Granville Golden baseball team was in a position to repeat as Adirondack League champions and was looking forward to advancing further in the Class C playoffs. The Golden Horde team had one of the most talented group of returning players in the area with only one player graduating from the 2019 roster.

“I’ve been playing baseball since tee ball; it’s always been my favorite sports,” said Granville senior Jarett Williams. “The thing that sucks more is not being able to defend our Adirondack League title and not being able to have one more shot at sectionals.”

Another team that had high expectations for the season is the Whitehall softball team. Coach Pam Putorti welcomed the majority of her roster back for 2020, including ace pitcher Madison Gould. After falling to Fort Ann in last year’s sectional final, the Railroaders were in a prime position for a deep playoff run and certainly would have been regarded as Class D state title contenders.

For Hartford softball player Emma Wade, the disappointment of not having a season is fueled by a different scenario. Wade is only a sophomore so she will have two more chances to come back and play for the Tanagers, but having to battle her way back from illness and surgeries, only to see her hard work be cast aside because of the virus, has taken its toll on her.

“We’ve been working all summer and winter to get better. I personally have been working on getting better from my surgeries,” Wade said. “I’ve lost a lot of playing time due to my health, and now we’re losing a whole year. It’s been hard.”

The disruption of spring sports also has cost Wade, who has been on the varsity team since 7th grade, an opportunity to do something that no other Tanager has done.

“I was going to be Hartford’s first ever six-year varsity athlete. I worked hard to get where I was. And to me it was worth it knowing that I’d make history in the end. Now that year was taken away from me. It’s devastating.”

With closure finally achieved regarding spring athletics, attention turns to culminating activities to celebrate the graduating seniors and looking ahead to a possible fall season.

“I feel that we may be back to most activities sometime by July,” Irion predicted. “I personally feel and hope fall sports are a go.”

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.