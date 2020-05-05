May 5, 2020

Obituary: William “Bill” J. Rathbun

North Granville-William “Bill” J. Rathbun passed away at Rutland Regional Hospital late Saturday, May 2, 2020.  Bill was born in North Granville, NY on September 19, 1936.  He was the son of Arthur and Ruth (Juckett) Rathbun, both of North Granville, NY.

Bill was a graduate of the Granville school system as well as a graduate of SUNY Cobleskill.  Bill was an avid runner early in his life, competing in cross-country through his time at Cobleskill.  Upon graduating, Bill moved with his new wife Nancy (O’Donnell) Rathbun to North Granville, NY, where he joined his grandfather, Clifton Juckett, running the family farm.  Upon Clifton’s death, Bill assumed responsibility of the farm.  In 1961 he started Rathbun’s Maple, selling a variety of maple products from a sap house situated on the family farm.  In 1986 Bill expanded his business, establishing Rathbun’s Maple Sugar House restaurant on the Granville-Whitehall town line.  At the time, many believed starting a restaurant in a remote location of Washington County was a fool’s errand, but with the help of family and friends, the business continues to serve Bill’s community.  The restaurant was his “Field of Dreams”.

In the early 1960’s Bill joined Mead’s Nursery where he learned the trade of landscaping.  Shortly thereafter he started Rathbun’s Landscaping, a commercial landscaping company which operated from Buffalo, New York to Cape Cod, Massachusetts.  In 1986 Rathbun’s Landscaping won a New York State award for the work he did at the Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing.  He was a past president of the Granville Rotary Club; former Little League Coach; and served on the Granville Town Board and as the Town Justice for numerous years.

Bill was always a hard-working man and always made sure to provide well for his family.  Through all his business ventures, Bill always included his family, employing all his children and most of his grandchildren.

Though Bill had several passions in life, the Boston Red Sox may have been his biggest.  Through the years Bill rubbed elbows with Ted Williams, shared drinks with Bill “Spaceman” Lee, hunted with Butch Hobson, and became friends with Bernie Carbo who hosted a Fantasy Camp in Granville at Bill’s request.  Bill made sure that each member of his family shared his love of baseball and the Boston Red Sox.

Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his sons Michael (1995) and Mark (1998); daughter-in-law Tammy (Viger) Rathbun; sister Donna (Rathbun) Ross; sister-in-law Carol O’Donnell; and wife Nancy (O’Donnell) Rathbun.  He is survived by his daughter, Ellen Rathbun of Portland, Maine; sons Matthew (Wendy) Rathbun of North Granville and Richard Rathbun (Kimberly Gould) of Glens Falls; daughter-in-law Leslie Rathbun of North Granville; brother-in-law John O’Donnell of Massachusetts; sister-in-law Sheila O’Donnell of Rochester; brother-in-law Raymond “Pug” Ross of North Granville; special cousin John Tanner of North Granville, NY; and his friend Carol Matheny of Whitehall.  Bill is also survived by 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Anyone who knew Bill knows that he lived his life on his own terms.

Due to the current social climate, services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be left at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
May 5, 2020

Obituary: William “Bill” J. Rathbun

Rathbun, William 1

North Granville-William “Bill” J. Rathbun passed away at Rutland Regional Hospital late Saturday, May 2, 2020.  Bill was born in […]

May 4, 2020

DPW reopening eyed, FEMA to fund hazard pay for county workers

The Washington County Board of Supervisors

By PJ Ferguson Hazard pay for Washington County employees working through the COVID-19 pandemic will be reimbursed by the Federal […]

May 4, 2020

Obituary: Harold Henry Bates

Harold Bates obit photo

Harold Henry Bates, 92, of Wells, VT, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Harold was born in Mount Vernon, […]

May 2, 2020

School athletes’ hopes dashed

nysphaa

By Keith Harrington Six weeks ago local spring sports teams were a week and a half into practice for the […]

April 30, 2020

Mettawee School hosts gun violence symposium

Mettawee Community School Safety Training

The faculty and staff at Mettawee Community School practice the advice of the wise Benjamin Franklin: “An ounce of prevention […]

April 30, 2020

Enhanced testing and contact tracing programs announced in Vermont

Vermont governor Phil Scott and members of his administration have announced the state is significantly increasing and strengthening its testing […]

April 30, 2020

China Wok reopens, business is booming

China Wok COVID

By PJ Ferguson After being closed for more than a month, China Wok re-opened on Wednesday, witnessing record-high demand for […]

April 29, 2020

After nearly a decade, case comes to a close

police lights

By Matthew Saari A local burglary case which occurred nearly a decade ago came to conclusion this week after the […]

April 29, 2020

Obituary: Vincent Lewis Chadwick

Vincent Lewis Chadwick obit photo

Vincent Lewis Chadwick, 81, of Johnstown, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born on […]

April 29, 2020

Obituary: Elaine J. Colvin

Elaine J Colvin obit photo

Queensbury, NY- Elaine J. Colvin passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home with her loving family by […]

April 29, 2020

Obituary: Randy Lee Balch

Balch, Randy_20200428_0002 (2)

Whitehall- Randy Lee Balch, 66, of County Route 21, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020, at his home following […]

April 28, 2020

VOSHA, DOH provide health training for Vermonters returning to work

As detailed in Gov. Phil Scott’s recent order signed on Friday, the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Agency (VOSHA) has […]