Volunteers needed for drive-thru food pantry tomorrow

The Salvation Army and the Tri-County United Way, in cooperation with the Comfort Food Community and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, will host a contactless drive-thru pantry May 7 at the Washington County Fairgrounds Old Schuylerville Rd. entrance.



Volunteers are needed for shifts ranging between three and four hours.

Shifts are: 7:30-11:30 a.m.; 9 a.m. to noon; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and noon to 4 p.m.

All volunteers must wear mask and gloves.

The event compliments work already being done by The Regional Food Bank’s network of member food pantries county-wide.

“The Regional Food Bank of NENY is proud to partner with Comfort Food Community, Tri-County United Way and the Salvation Army to combat the unprecedented rates of food insecurity caused by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” said Susan Lintner, the Regional Food Bank’s director of community impact. “The drive-thru pantry is a way to provide essential food to households struggling to access sufficient amounts of healthy foods at this difficult time. By providing food ‘from the truck into the trunk,’ this method minimizes personal contact and optimizes safety for all involved.”

This event is open to all those in need, and will operate on a first come, first serve basis. All volunteers will follow CDC guidelines and wear appropriate gloves and masks while operating at a social distance.

“New health guidelines coupled with greater need from the general public have required us to find new ways of meeting needs. That’s why the Tri-County United Way is helping with this multiagency collaborative event to help get food to the folks of Washington County,” said Duane Vaughn, executive director of the Tri-County United Way. “As cars pull up, they’ll be greeted by volunteers ready to place boxes of food in their trunks while supplies last. We anticipate giving away between 500 and 800 boxes of food during the event.”

The drive-thru will begin at 11 a.m. For more information, visit Tricountyunitedway.org or SalvationArmyUSA.org. Information about the Regional Food Bank can be found online at regionalfoodbank.net or by phone at 518-786-3691.

