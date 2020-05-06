May 6, 2020

Volunteers needed for drive-thru food pantry tomorrow

The Salvation Army and the Tri-County United Way, in cooperation with the Comfort Food Community and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, will host a contactless drive-thru pantry May 7 at the Washington County Fairgrounds Old Schuylerville Rd. entrance.

The Washington County Fair is seeking volunteers to help with the drive-thru food pantry tomorrow.
Volunteers are needed for shifts ranging between three and four hours.
Shifts are: 7:30-11:30 a.m.; 9 a.m. to noon; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and noon to 4 p.m.
All volunteers must wear mask and gloves.
To volunteer send an email to [email protected] or call 518-817-0257.

The event compliments work already being done by The Regional Food Bank’s network of member food pantries county-wide.
“The Regional Food Bank of NENY is proud to partner with Comfort Food Community, Tri-County United Way and the Salvation Army to combat the unprecedented rates of food insecurity caused by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” said Susan Lintner, the Regional Food Bank’s director of community impact. “The drive-thru pantry is a way to provide essential food to households struggling to access sufficient amounts of healthy foods at this difficult time. By providing food ‘from the truck into the trunk,’ this method minimizes personal contact and optimizes safety for all involved.”
This event is open to all those in need, and will operate on a first come, first serve basis. All volunteers will follow CDC guidelines and wear appropriate gloves and masks while operating at a social distance.
“New health guidelines coupled with greater need from the general public have required us to find new ways of meeting needs. That’s why the Tri-County United Way is helping with this multiagency collaborative event to help get food to the folks of Washington County,” said Duane Vaughn, executive director of the Tri-County United Way. “As cars pull up, they’ll be greeted by volunteers ready to place boxes of food in their trunks while supplies last. We anticipate giving away between 500 and 800 boxes of food during the event.”
The drive-thru will begin at 11 a.m. For more information, visit Tricountyunitedway.org or SalvationArmyUSA.org. Information about the Regional Food Bank can be found online at regionalfoodbank.net or by phone at 518-786-3691.

Comments

comments

Tags: , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
May 6, 2020

Volunteers needed for drive-thru food pantry tomorrow

WC-fair-logo

The Salvation Army and the Tri-County United Way, in cooperation with the Comfort Food Community and the Regional Food Bank […]

May 5, 2020

School may face staff reductions

gcs

By Matthew Saari The Granville Central School District may have to cut staff because of state budgetary shortfalls caused by […]

May 5, 2020

Obituary: William “Bill” J. Rathbun

Rathbun, William 1

North Granville-William “Bill” J. Rathbun passed away at Rutland Regional Hospital late Saturday, May 2, 2020.  Bill was born in […]

May 4, 2020

DPW reopening eyed, FEMA to fund hazard pay for county workers

The Washington County Board of Supervisors

By PJ Ferguson Hazard pay for Washington County employees working through the COVID-19 pandemic will be reimbursed by the Federal […]

May 2, 2020

School athletes’ hopes dashed

nysphaa

By Keith Harrington Six weeks ago local spring sports teams were a week and a half into practice for the […]

May 2, 2020

Drunk teen, mom facing charges

police

By Matthew Saari A Whitehall teenager and his mother face misdemeanor charges after a drunken incident in which the teen […]

April 30, 2020

Mettawee School hosts gun violence symposium

Mettawee Community School Safety Training

The faculty and staff at Mettawee Community School practice the advice of the wise Benjamin Franklin: “An ounce of prevention […]

April 30, 2020

Enhanced testing and contact tracing programs announced in Vermont

Vermont governor Phil Scott and members of his administration have announced the state is significantly increasing and strengthening its testing […]

April 30, 2020

China Wok reopens, business is booming

China Wok COVID

By PJ Ferguson After being closed for more than a month, China Wok re-opened on Wednesday, witnessing record-high demand for […]

April 29, 2020

After nearly a decade, case comes to a close

police lights

By Matthew Saari A local burglary case which occurred nearly a decade ago came to conclusion this week after the […]

April 29, 2020

Obituary: Vincent Lewis Chadwick

Vincent Lewis Chadwick obit photo

Vincent Lewis Chadwick, 81, of Johnstown, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born on […]

April 29, 2020

Obituary: Elaine J. Colvin

Elaine J Colvin obit photo

Queensbury, NY- Elaine J. Colvin passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home with her loving family by […]