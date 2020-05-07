May 7, 2020

Whitehall alum served in harms way to beat COVID-19

B y PJ Ferguson

 

While the COVID-19 pandemic has struck Upstate New York and the rest of the nation economically, what does life look like for those in the areas where the virus is currently most prevalent?

Alex Hyatt in PPE.

Rather than working from home, Alex Hyatt, a Whitehall alumnus and former Manchester Media employee, has volunteered his time to help the people who are seeing the true threat of the novel coronavirus.

For the past six weeks, Hyatt has been stationed in Westchester County, initially driving nurses to people’s homes for testing and then moving to a managerial role at a receiving and distribution center, providing tools and personal protective equipment (PPE) at a testing site in the county.

Outside of the five New York City boroughs, Westchester County has been one of the most infected counties in the state with 28,970 people testing positive and more than a thousand deaths due to the virus.

“This is a threat,” said Hyatt, praising the state’s response thus far to the pandemic, “I understand the feelings on the economic impact but you have to pick your poison. To me a human life is worth the inconvenience of having things shut down.”

Hyatt has experienced the virus up close, especially during his time as a driver for the nurses.

“It is very real for the teams of nurses knocking on those doors of a house with four people infected and you’re going to swab them,” he said.

Hyatt was not only responsible for getting the nurses safely to their destinations but ensuring that the waste from testing was properly disposed of and keeping the tests in a cooled environment.

At times, he and other drivers had to act as bouncers. Hyatt recalls when he drove nurses to an adult multi-living home in Queens when a woman approached asking if they could supply her with a mask.

Alex Hyatt without PPE.

“I had to consider what the mission was and say no,” he said.

One of those missions was managing inventory at a time when masks and PPE materials are the most sought-after items on the market.

“That experience showed me how difficult choices that need to be made in this situation are,” said Hyatt.

Working on the “rear of the front line,” Hyatt has been working 12-13 hour shifts, 12 days on and two days off with no lunch breaks.

Reassigned to a supply warehouse, duties began at 6:30 a.m., arriving for a quick line of questioning and a temperature check, for the “paramilitary operation” of ensuring nurses have the proper amount of PPE equipment and other tools they need to perform their jobs.

Not only do the nurses need equipment but so does the security and other staff that are directing traffic and keeping the operation in order. As the nurses’ shifts ended, the process would repeat over and over, and throughout the day Hyatt would help the team maintain the staff’s equipment needs, ensuring the duties continued diligently and safely.

While Hyatt has worked for the New York State Office of the Aging since 1999, he says he is actually pulling more experience from his time as a kid working at his grandfather’s lumber mill, MacLeod’s in Whitehall and as a shoe store manager.

All in all, Hyatt is marveled with how orderly and professionally the site was run, citing the “paramilitary aspect” as what “makes it most successful.”

Though the days are long, and he is certainly proud of dedicating his time, Hyatt says he is no hero.

“There are a lot of people that would do what I am doing,” he said.

The most rewarding aspect for Hyatt – seeing people come together and working for a common goal.

“I’ve never been prouder of the kind of people I’ve worked with, from all over New York, who put themselves in a spot they don’t have to be in. That’s what America is about. I saw the potential of what people have inside them.”

And while he has witnessed the virus at its worst, he has perhaps seen people at their best.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
May 7, 2020

Whitehall alum served in harms way to beat COVID-19

aerial pic of site

By PJ Ferguson   While the COVID-19 pandemic has struck Upstate New York and the rest of the nation economically, […]

May 6, 2020

Volunteers needed for drive-thru food pantry tomorrow

WC-fair-logo

The Salvation Army and the Tri-County United Way, in cooperation with the Comfort Food Community and the Regional Food Bank […]

May 5, 2020

School may face staff reductions

gcs

By Matthew Saari The Granville Central School District may have to cut staff because of state budgetary shortfalls caused by […]

May 5, 2020

Obituary: William “Bill” J. Rathbun

Rathbun, William 1

North Granville-William “Bill” J. Rathbun passed away at Rutland Regional Hospital late Saturday, May 2, 2020.  Bill was born in […]

May 4, 2020

Obituary: Harold Henry Bates

Harold Bates obit photo

Harold Henry Bates, 92, of Wells, VT, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Harold was born in Mount Vernon, […]

May 2, 2020

School athletes’ hopes dashed

nysphaa

By Keith Harrington Six weeks ago local spring sports teams were a week and a half into practice for the […]

May 2, 2020

Drunk teen, mom facing charges

police

By Matthew Saari A Whitehall teenager and his mother face misdemeanor charges after a drunken incident in which the teen […]

April 30, 2020

Mettawee School hosts gun violence symposium

Mettawee Community School Safety Training

The faculty and staff at Mettawee Community School practice the advice of the wise Benjamin Franklin: “An ounce of prevention […]

April 30, 2020

Enhanced testing and contact tracing programs announced in Vermont

Vermont governor Phil Scott and members of his administration have announced the state is significantly increasing and strengthening its testing […]

April 30, 2020

China Wok reopens, business is booming

China Wok COVID

By PJ Ferguson After being closed for more than a month, China Wok re-opened on Wednesday, witnessing record-high demand for […]

April 29, 2020

After nearly a decade, case comes to a close

police lights

By Matthew Saari A local burglary case which occurred nearly a decade ago came to conclusion this week after the […]

April 29, 2020

Obituary: Vincent Lewis Chadwick

Vincent Lewis Chadwick obit photo

Vincent Lewis Chadwick, 81, of Johnstown, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born on […]