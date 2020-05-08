Lakes Region FreePress – 05/08/20

Jennifer K. Jones, director of Upward Bound at Castleton University, stands beside 3D printers on campus where she produced headbands for use by healthcare workers. Read about it in this week’s Lakes Region FreePress.Lakes 5_8_20
Vermont health officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at pop-up testing sites around the state for any Vermonters without symptoms. […]
By PJ Ferguson The Washington County Beach in Huletts Landing may be closed for the summer. County administrator Chris Debolt […]
By PJ Ferguson The annual Whitehall Canal Festival has been canceled this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, confirmed […]
A local business owner faces a felony criminal mischief charge after allegedly smashing a Broadway resident’s car. On Tuesday, April […]
A 31-year-old Broadway woman is facing two misdemeanor charges after an argument on Broadway involving herself, her 62-year-old mother and […]
Olive Ann (Hildreth) Belden went into the arms of the Lord on May 6, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center, […]
By PJ Ferguson While the COVID-19 pandemic has struck Upstate New York and the rest of the nation economically, […]
The Salvation Army and the Tri-County United Way, in cooperation with the Comfort Food Community and the Regional Food Bank […]
By Matthew Saari The Granville Central School District may have to cut staff because of state budgetary shortfalls caused by […]
North Granville-William “Bill” J. Rathbun passed away at Rutland Regional Hospital late Saturday, May 2, 2020. Bill was born in […]
By PJ Ferguson Hazard pay for Washington County employees working through the COVID-19 pandemic will be reimbursed by the Federal […]