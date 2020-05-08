Lakes Region FreePress – 05/08/20

May 8, 2020

Jennifer K. Jones, director of Upward Bound at Castleton University, stands beside 3D printers on campus where she produced headbands for use by healthcare workers. Read about it in this week’s Lakes Region FreePress.

May 13, 2020

COVID-19 testing sites open to Vermonters without symptoms, including in Rutland May 18

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 10 :Symbol photo of the coronavirus crisis. Diagnosis. COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 on March 10, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Health authorities around the world are concerned about the novel coronavirus. More and more countries are reporting diseases and new infections. (Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

Vermont health officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at pop-up testing sites around the state for any Vermonters without symptoms. […]

May 12, 2020

County beaches may not open this year

huletts

By PJ Ferguson The Washington County Beach in Huletts Landing may be closed for the summer. County administrator Chris Debolt […]

May 11, 2020

Canal Festival canceled, Sasquatch in question

ColorfulFireworks

By PJ Ferguson The annual Whitehall Canal Festival has been canceled this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, confirmed […]

May 11, 2020

Local business owner faces felony charge

police

A local business owner faces a felony criminal mischief charge after allegedly smashing a Broadway resident’s car. On Tuesday, April […]

May 9, 2020

Woman charged after Broadway spat

police

A 31-year-old Broadway woman is facing two misdemeanor charges after an argument on Broadway involving herself, her 62-year-old mother and […]

May 8, 2020

Obituary: Olive Ann (Hildreth) Belden

Olive Belden obit photo 1

Olive Ann (Hildreth) Belden went into the arms of the Lord on May 6, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center, […]

May 8, 2020

May 7, 2020

Whitehall alum served in harm’s way to beat COVID-19

aerial pic of site

By PJ Ferguson   While the COVID-19 pandemic has struck Upstate New York and the rest of the nation economically, […]

May 6, 2020

Volunteers needed for drive-thru food pantry tomorrow

WC-fair-logo

The Salvation Army and the Tri-County United Way, in cooperation with the Comfort Food Community and the Regional Food Bank […]

May 5, 2020

School may face staff reductions

gcs

By Matthew Saari The Granville Central School District may have to cut staff because of state budgetary shortfalls caused by […]

May 5, 2020

Obituary: William “Bill” J. Rathbun

Rathbun, William 1

North Granville-William “Bill” J. Rathbun passed away at Rutland Regional Hospital late Saturday, May 2, 2020.  Bill was born in […]

May 4, 2020

DPW reopening eyed, FEMA to fund hazard pay for county workers

The Washington County Board of Supervisors

By PJ Ferguson Hazard pay for Washington County employees working through the COVID-19 pandemic will be reimbursed by the Federal […]