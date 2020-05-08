Obituary: Olive Ann (Hildreth) Belden

Olive Ann (Hildreth) Belden went into the arms of the Lord on May 6, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center, a victim of Covid 19 virus.

Olive was born on August 15, 1929 in Whitehall, New York the daughter of Albert and Elizabeth Hildreth, one of twelve children. Olive married Robert William Belden June 26, 1948 in Whitehall, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, her grandson Cody Miller, five brothers and all five sisters.

Olive is survived by her children, Jeffrey Belden (Michelle) of Whitehall NY, Michael Belden of Port Orange, Florida, Mark Belden (Kelly), Gloria O’Hara (Malcolm) and Kathleen Miller (David) all of Queensbury, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren Serena Putorti (Scott Griffin) of Whitehall, NY, Brenda Burke (Patrick) of Schuylerville, NY, Jeremy Belden of Hudson Falls, NY, Jason Belden (Shasten) of Hudson Falls, NY, Jeffrey Belden (Kami) of East Fairfield, Vermont, Jody Breault (Gus) of Whitehall, NY, Christopher Belden (Stephanie) of Queensbury, NY, Troy Belden (Nicole) of Edgewater, Florida, Matthew Belden of Port Orange, Florida, Derek Belden of Queensbury, NY, Tyler Belden of Queensbury, NY, Danielle O’Hara of Manhattan, NY, Patrick Murphy(Alexandra Twigg) of Sarasota, Florida and Drew O’Hara of Queens, NY. Great Grandchildren are Shane Bennett (Rita Penor), Ryan Putorti, Kylie Touchette, Shayla Burke, Brielle Burke, Jacob Belden, Olivia Matthey, Hannah Matthey, Jayna Belden, Justin Belden, Annon Breault, Max Belden and Quinn Belden. Great Great grandchildren Jaxon Bennett and Carleigh Penor.

Olive is also survived by one brother, Warren Hildreth (Fray) of Whitehall.

Olive was an an Auxiliary member of the Fawns of the BPOE #1491 in Whitehall. She was a member of the Lady’s Auxillary of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company and a long-time devoted member of the St Anne’s Society and communicant of the former Notre Dame Church of Whitehall.

Olive was known for her kind spirit, her devoted faith and generous soul as well as her love for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Despite many challenges in her later years “Ollie” was most always in good spirits and especially enjoyed her 90th birthday celebration attended by her family last August. All of us will have fond memories singing Karaoke with Mom, Gram or her singing to all of us. She was so happy! She had a beautiful smile always lighting up when she saw her family. Our hearts are broken that she was taken too soon by this incredibly vicious virus.

Due to current restrictions there will be no calling hours or public celebration of Olive’s life at this time. Olive will be laid to rest in the Gerald B Solomon Cemetery joining her husband Robert for eternal life. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Cody Miller Memorial Scholarship c/o Queensbury Community Scholarship Association PO Box 4063 Queensbury, NY 12804. Arrangements are with Jillson’s Funeral Home in Whitehall, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.JillsonFuneralhome.com. Olive’s family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the devoted staff at the Glens Falls Center for their kind and compassionate care, especially in her final hours. Mom loved you all and we appreciate all that you did being her surrogate family for the last 13 years!

