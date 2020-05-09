Woman charged after Broadway spat

A 31-year-old Broadway woman is facing two misdemeanor charges after an argument on Broadway involving herself, her 62-year-old mother and a 32-year-old man.

On May 7, Whitehall police were dispatched to a verbal altercation on Broadway. On arrival, police saw Nicole M. White holding a three-foot stick, poised as though she was going to strike a 32-year-old Broadway man.

Everyone involved was yelling at that point, police said, with the man threatening to burn the mother-daughter duo’s house down, White hoping the man’s infant daughter dies and White’s 62-year-old mother calling the man a snitch and drug dealer and calling the man’s partner fat, police said.

At some point during the altercation White swung the makeshift cudgel, hitting the ground and breaking it. She then tried to seize control of the stick before police could but the responding officer was able to wrestle it away from her. Police said White then tried to flee inside but the officer was able to stop her.

The man explained this verbal firestorm started when the two women pulled into their driveway, honking their horn. The man then called 911 to report them to authorities at which time the mother-daughter pair began yelling at him so he went outside to confront them, leading to the altercation.

White was charged with criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use and menacing, both misdemeanors.

Whitehall officer Damian Duffy handled the arrest.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.