May 11, 2020

Local business owner faces felony charge

A local business owner faces a felony criminal mischief charge after allegedly smashing a Broadway resident’s car.

On Tuesday, April 28 just before 4:30 p.m. Whitehall police were dispatched to a disturbance in front of Joe’s Pizza on Broadway. Police said on arrival a 33-year-old Broadway man claimed the pizzeria’s proprietor, Joe Kelley, 44, smashed the headlights and taillights of his Ford Mustang.

Police said Kelley was interviewed and he confirmed that he did smash the lights but only because the man was parked in front of his pizzeria, impeding his customers. Kelley also added he had spoken to the man beforehand, asking him several times to move the car. Police advised that the victim had a right to park there as the roadway is public.

Initially the victim said he was going to pursue recompense through his insurance carrier but the next day, April 29, he contacted police and said he wanted Kelley arrested.

On May 7 Kelley was charged with criminal mischief, which was elevated to felony status because the alleged damage caused exceeded $250.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

