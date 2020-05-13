May 13, 2020
Classifieds 5_13_20
Granville’s Rotary Club will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, May 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. […]
By PJ Ferguson After a long, heated debate, Washington County’ has ended its hazard pay policy providing time-and-a- half compensation […]
By PJ Ferguson The Washington County beaches at Huletts Landing and Lake Lauderdale will open Memorial Day weekend at 50 […]
The Pawlet Public Library board of trustees recently voted to cancel the library’s 53rd annual book sale, scheduled the last […]
By Diane Whitten, Nutrition Educator, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County Are you getting tired of just going for walks […]
Senator Patrick Leahy (D), Senator Bernie Sanders (I) and Representative Peter Welch (D), co-chair of the Congressional Dairy Farmer Caucus, […]
By Duncan Campbell Members of the Granville Board of Education voiced concerns Monday night over a proposal to send absentee […]
By Matthew Saari A prospective property purchase which proved to be a controversial hot topic for the Granville community came […]
Vermont health officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at pop-up testing sites around the state for any Vermonters without symptoms. […]
By PJ Ferguson The Washington County Beach in Huletts Landing may be closed for the summer. County administrator Chris Debolt […]
By PJ Ferguson The annual Whitehall Canal Festival has been canceled this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, confirmed […]
A local business owner faces a felony criminal mischief charge after allegedly smashing a Broadway resident’s car. On Tuesday, April […]