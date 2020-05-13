May 15, 2020

Granville Rotary to sponsor blood drive May 18

Granville’s Rotary Club will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, May 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. […]

May 15, 2020

County ends workers’ hazard pay

By PJ Ferguson After a long, heated debate, Washington County’ has ended its hazard pay policy providing time-and-a- half compensation […]

May 15, 2020

County’s beaches will open while supervisors debate

By PJ Ferguson The Washington County beaches at Huletts Landing and Lake Lauderdale will open Memorial Day weekend at 50 […]

May 15, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – 05/15/20

The Pawlet Public Library board of trustees recently voted to cancel the library’s 53rd annual book sale, scheduled the last […]

May 14, 2020

Fishing: A great outdoor activity for the whole family with some advisories

Fishing is fun, but be aware of certain advisories regarding fishing on the Hudson River.

By Diane Whitten, Nutrition Educator, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County Are you getting tired of just going for walks […]

May 14, 2020

Vermont delegation sends letter to USDA urging action for dairy farmers

“Dairy farms are the backbone of Vermont’s rural economy," wrote Leahy, Sanders and Welch.

Senator Patrick Leahy (D), Senator Bernie Sanders (I) and Representative Peter Welch (D), co-chair of the Congressional Dairy Farmer Caucus, […]

May 14, 2020

School board debates how to vote

By Duncan Campbell Members of the Granville Board of Education voiced concerns Monday night over a proposal to send absentee […]

May 14, 2020

TD Bank saga ends; $50K down payment returned

By Matthew Saari A prospective property purchase which proved to be a controversial hot topic for the Granville community came […]

May 13, 2020

COVID-19 testing sites open to Vermonters without symptoms, including in Rutland May 18

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 10 :Symbol photo of the coronavirus crisis. Diagnosis. COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 on March 10, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Health authorities around the world are concerned about the novel coronavirus. More and more countries are reporting diseases and new infections. (Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

Vermont health officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at pop-up testing sites around the state for any Vermonters without symptoms. […]

May 12, 2020

County beaches may not open this year

By PJ Ferguson The Washington County Beach in Huletts Landing may be closed for the summer. County administrator Chris Debolt […]

May 11, 2020

Canal Festival canceled, Sasquatch in question

By PJ Ferguson The annual Whitehall Canal Festival has been canceled this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, confirmed […]

May 11, 2020

Local business owner faces felony charge

A local business owner faces a felony criminal mischief charge after allegedly smashing a Broadway resident’s car. On Tuesday, April […]