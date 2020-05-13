COVID-19 testing sites open to Vermonters without symptoms, including in Rutland May 18

Vermont health officials are offering free COVID-19 testing at pop-up testing sites around the state for any Vermonters without symptoms. 256 people had specimens collected for testing at a pop-up site in Bennington on Tuesday, May 12.

Testing sites welcome health care workers, first responders (EMS, fire and law enforcement), child care providers, people returning to Vermont (on day 7 of their quarantine) and any other Vermonter without symptoms who wants to be tested.

The clinics are part of the state’s efforts to ramp up testing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The test will tell you whether you have a current infection. It is not a serology/antibody test, which means it will not tell you if you were infected in the past.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Thursday, May 14: Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro

Saturday, May 16: Upper Valley Aquatic Center, 100 Arboretum Lane, White River Junction

Saturday, May 16: Vermont Public Health Laboratory, 359 South Park Drive, Colchester

Additional sites are planned, with details to come: Monday, May 18, Rutland; Tuesday, May 19, Barre; Wednesday, May 20, Middlebury and St. Albans; Thursday, May 21, Newport; Friday, May 22, Springfield and Morrisville; Saturday, May 23, St. Johnsbury.

Vermonters should register for the clinics ahead of time at humanresources.vermont.gov/popups. No referral from a health care provider is needed for the pop-up sites.

Vermonters with who do have symptoms, even if they are mild, should call their health care provider to be referred to a testing site.

