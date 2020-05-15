Granville Rotary to sponsor blood drive May 18

Granville’s Rotary Club will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, May 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion at 10 Columbus St. in Granville.

The blood drive – which the Rotary is holding earlier than usual this year – will address a serious blood shortage across the area.

As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about donating blood. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.

Healthy individuals who are feeling well can make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org or calling 518-642-1289. Rotary president Roger Forando will be available at that number to answer any questions.

Donors will be required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Further precautions will include taking donors’ temperatures and not allowing someone to donate if their temperature exceeds 99.5 degrees. Staff also will sanitize beds between each donation, provide hand sanitizer and change gloves between each donor. All of these precautions will safeguard donors, volunteers and Red Cross employees.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who come to give blood or platelets will receive a special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt by mail while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.

