The Pawlet Public Library board of trustees recently voted to cancel the library’s 53rd annual book sale, scheduled the last weekend in July, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The book sale sorting center has suspended acceptance of book donations until further notice. Read more about the cancellation and other news in this week’s Lakes Region FreePress online.Lakes 5_15_20
May 15, 2020
About Jared StammView all posts by Jared Stamm
Related Posts
- Fishing: A great outdoor activity for the whole family with some advisories
- Vermont delegation sends letter to USDA urging action for dairy farmers
- School board debates how to vote
- TD Bank saga ends; $50K down payment returned
- COVID-19 testing sites open to Vermonters without symptoms, including in Rutland May 18
Articles
- Lakes Region FreePress – 05/01/20 May 1, 2020
- Drunk teen, mom facing charges May 2, 2020
- School athletes’ hopes dashed May 2, 2020
- Obituary: Harold Henry Bates May 4, 2020
- DPW reopening eyed, FEMA to fund hazard pay for county workers May 4, 2020
- Lakes Region FreePress – 05/15/20 May 15, 2020
- Fishing: A great outdoor activity for the whole family with some advisories May 14, 2020
- Vermont delegation sends letter to USDA urging action for dairy farmers May 14, 2020
- School board debates how to vote May 14, 2020
- TD Bank saga ends; $50K down payment returned May 14, 2020