Two charged for allowing 15-year-old to get tattoo

A Whitehall woman and her Queensbury boyfriend face misdemeanor charges after allegedly allowing the woman’s 15-year-old daughter to get a tattoo.

On Tuesday, Whitehall police received a referral from Washington County Child Protection Service, indicating a child had received an illegal tattoo.

Police said Lettie L. Easton, 42, was interviewed regarding the allegation and Easton confirmed she gave her daughter permission to get a tattoo and her boyfriend, Matthew J. Bennett, 37, provided the service.

Both Easton and Bennett were charged with tattooing a child less than 18 years old, a misdemeanor, and were released to appear in court at a later date.

Whitehall officer Damian Duffy handled the arrest.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.