Two men charged following fracas

T wo men, one from Halfmoon, the other of Whitehall, face several misdemeanor charges after a Tuesday fracas on Montcalm Avenue.

Just after 6 p.m. Whitehall police, state Department of Environmental Conservation and State Police were dispatched to a fight in progress on Montcalm Avenue.

On arrival, police found several people screaming at each other. Police said officers attempted to speak with Daniel Hahn, 36, of Montcalm Avenue, but he refused assistance saying “you don’t do anything for me anyways.”

Police said a 33-year-old woman who witnessed the incident said a 29-year-old man came over to her home causing the disturbance. At this time, a 30-year-old Skene Street man came over, asking everyone to keep it down as there were kids playing nearby. This in turn led to another argument with the Skene Street man allegedly saying he was going to get a gun. The Skene Street man denied this allegation, saying he doesn’t own a gun.

While police were taking the Skene Street man’s information, Hahn began walking at a fast pace towards the 29-year-old instigator. Police said the pair was separated and the incident resolved.

For the time being.

Just before 7 p.m. police were again dispatched to Montcalm Avenue for another fight in progress. Police said witnesses indicated the 29-year-old was again antagonizing people and Todd Baker, 36, of Halfmoon told him to come over and “handle it like men” at which time the 29-year-old grabbed a pipe.

Police said while officers interviewed Baker he began recording them and swearing. When police asked him to keep his voice down and stop swearing he continued.

Baker was then arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, a violation.

After Baker was arrested, police said Hahn was told to disperse at which time he said “you made it worse” and began yelling. When police attempted to take Hahn into custody he bolted and resisted, necessitating officers to wrestle him to the ground.

Hahn was charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct, a violation.

Whitehall officer Damian Duffy and Investigator Frank Hunt handled the arrest.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.