May 19, 2020

Flags to be placed on veterans’ graves

By PJ Ferguson

While Whitehall’s Memorial Day Parade has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Legion Post 83 will not let our deceased veterans go without tribute for the holiday.

On Saturday, May 23, Legion members, along with those who wish to volunteer, will be placing flags on veterans’ graves at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear masks and practice proper social distancing protocol during this effort.

The group will move on to Greenmount Cemetery next. Between these two cemeteries alone, there are more than 600 graves of veterans, according to American Legion Post 83 chairman Jim Lafayette.

“An interesting note is that the Boardman Cemetery contains 121 Civil War veterans including one Confederate veteran,” wrote Lafayette.

Throughout the day, Post 83 will be decorating more than 1,500 veteran graves in the towns of Whitehall, Dresden and Putnam.

For services on Memorial Day, Post 83 will hold a brief wreath-laying ceremony, accompanied by Taps, at 10 a.m. in Riverside Park.

“Due to the unfortunate situation we found ourselves in, we have to discourage spectators,” wrote Lafayette.

The ceremony will be repeated at Navy Gun Park, with no gatherings following the services.

Post 83 Commander Justin Macura will oversee all the events.

On June 4, Michael Rocque will step into the commander’s position, as Macura makes his second deployment for the National Guard.

“We salute him for his honorable service to God, country and the American Legion,” said Lafayette.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
May 19, 2020

Flags to be placed on veterans’ graves

Last year's memorial day parade

By PJ Ferguson While Whitehall’s Memorial Day Parade has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Legion […]

May 19, 2020

Whitehall graduation will be virtual

Whitehall High School

By PJ Ferguson The graduation ceremony for the Whitehall High School seniors will not be conducted in-person, superintendent Patrick Dee […]

May 19, 2020

School may lay off 11 employees; decision to be made Tuesday

gcs

By Matthew Saari The Granville Central School District may lay off 11 district employees to compensate for budgetary shortfalls for […]

May 17, 2020

Two men charged following fracas

police

Two men, one from Halfmoon, the other of Whitehall, face several misdemeanor charges after a Tuesday fracas on Montcalm Avenue. […]

May 15, 2020

Granville Rotary to sponsor blood drive May 18

blood-drive

Granville’s Rotary Club will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, May 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. […]

May 15, 2020

County ends workers’ hazard pay

The Washington County Board of Supervisors

By PJ Ferguson After a long, heated debate, Washington County’ has ended its hazard pay policy providing time-and-a- half compensation […]

May 15, 2020

County’s beaches will open while supervisors debate

huletts

By PJ Ferguson The Washington County beaches at Huletts Landing and Lake Lauderdale will open Memorial Day weekend at 50 […]

May 15, 2020

North Country Freepress – 05/15/20

May 15, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – 05/15/20

Browsers at a previous book sale

The Pawlet Public Library board of trustees recently voted to cancel the library’s 53rd annual book sale, scheduled the last […]

May 14, 2020

Fishing: A great outdoor activity for the whole family with some advisories

Fishing is fun, but be aware of certain advisories regarding fishing on the Hudson River.

By Diane Whitten, Nutrition Educator, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County Are you getting tired of just going for walks […]

May 14, 2020

Vermont delegation sends letter to USDA urging action for dairy farmers

“Dairy farms are the backbone of Vermont’s rural economy," wrote Leahy, Sanders and Welch.

Senator Patrick Leahy (D), Senator Bernie Sanders (I) and Representative Peter Welch (D), co-chair of the Congressional Dairy Farmer Caucus, […]

May 14, 2020

School board debates how to vote

gcs

By Duncan Campbell Members of the Granville Board of Education voiced concerns Monday night over a proposal to send absentee […]