May 19, 2020

Whitehall graduation will be virtual

By PJ Ferguson

The graduation ceremony for the Whitehall High School seniors will not be conducted in-person, superintendent Patrick Dee has announced.

“It is certainly not the information I wanted to share but that’s unfortunately where we’re at, at this point,” Dee said at a Board of Education meeting on Monday.

Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee

Instead, the school will conduct an “online virtual graduation,” a move that interim principal John Godfrey and vice principal Ethan Burgess have been planning for.

The announcement from Dee stems from a meeting Monday morning with other superintendents from nearby schools and the commissioners of health from surrounding counties.

“None of the departments of health will support an in-person graduation of any kind,” said Dee, adding that the commissioners feared spreading the virus and overwhelming hospitals.

Dee acknowledged that it would be difficult to control social distancing during a graduation ceremony.

“It is unfortunate but I don’t think it’s surprising to any of us,” said board president Roxanne Waters.

While the details of the virtual graduation ceremony are still being planned, the date is still set for Friday, June 26. Classes and food delivery services will end a week prior on June 19.

Dee noted in a follow up conversation Tuesday afternoon that while the district is planning a virtual graduation, plans are also underway for an in-person ceremony, should guidance from the state change between now and graduation.

“None of us want to do a virtual graduation,” Dee said however the district “cannot knowingly or willingly violate the law or an executive order.”

The Times will update on details surrounding graduation as they become available.

