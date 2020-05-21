May 21, 2020

Granville school board approves budget, layoffs

gcs

By Matthew Saari The Granville Board of Education has approved a $26 million spending plan for the 2020-2021 school year […]

May 20, 2020

County beaches’ opening delayed

Lake Lauderdale Beach in the town of Jackson.

By PJ Ferguson The Washington County beaches will remain closed until June 13, per recommendation of buildings and grounds superintendent […]

May 20, 2020

Whitehall school to keep programs, staff with 1.96% levy increase

WHS

By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Central School District’s budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year passed unanimously at Monday’s Board of […]

May 19, 2020

Flags to be placed on veterans’ graves

Last year's memorial day parade

By PJ Ferguson While Whitehall’s Memorial Day Parade has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Legion […]

May 19, 2020

Whitehall graduation will be virtual

Whitehall High School

By PJ Ferguson The graduation ceremony for the Whitehall High School seniors will not be conducted in-person, superintendent Patrick Dee […]

May 19, 2020

School may lay off 11 employees; decision to be made Tuesday

gcs

By Matthew Saari The Granville Central School District may lay off 11 district employees to compensate for budgetary shortfalls for […]

May 17, 2020

Two men charged following fracas

police

Two men, one from Halfmoon, the other of Whitehall, face several misdemeanor charges after a Tuesday fracas on Montcalm Avenue. […]

May 16, 2020

Two charged for allowing 15-year-old to get tattoo

police

A Whitehall woman and her Queensbury boyfriend face misdemeanor charges after allegedly allowing the woman’s 15-year-old daughter to get a […]

May 15, 2020

Granville Rotary to sponsor blood drive May 18

blood-drive

Granville’s Rotary Club will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, May 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. […]

May 15, 2020

County ends workers’ hazard pay

The Washington County Board of Supervisors

By PJ Ferguson After a long, heated debate, Washington County’ has ended its hazard pay policy providing time-and-a- half compensation […]

May 15, 2020

County’s beaches will open while supervisors debate

The beach at Huletts Landing.

By PJ Ferguson The Washington County beaches at Huletts Landing and Lake Lauderdale will open Memorial Day weekend at 50 […]

May 15, 2020

