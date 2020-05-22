May 22, 2020

Granville reopening town offices

B y Duncan Campbell

 

The Granville Town Board announced gradual steps being taken to reopen public hearings and town offices during its meeting Thursday through Zoom.

Supervisor Matt Hicks announced that Grievance Day will be held in person on May 26.

According to sole assessor Vicki Hayner, the Board of Assessment Review will hear grievances at the town hall from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Residents must call her at 518-902-3309 to schedule an appointment, and they must wear masks and have their paperwork filled out ahead of time.

“One griever at a time will be allowed in to make their grievance,” Hayner added.

The meeting will be open to the public.

Additionally, Hicks announced that the planning board will hold a public meeting at Town Hall on May 26 at 7 p.m. As is the case with Grievance Day, all individuals and attendants will be required to wear facemasks and follow social distancing practices in accordance with CDC guidelines. The planning board also reserves the right to limit the number of individuals inside the town hall at any given time in order to adhere to social distancing protocols.

“Anyone wishing to have an application on the board’s agenda must contact the board chairman or clerk,” Hicks said. “Contact information is provided on the town hall website and on the front door of the town hall.”

Town Clerk Jenny Martelle will also open her office this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Her and Deputy Town Clerk Julie Goff will alternate so there is only one person in the office at a time, and they will let only one person into this section of building at a time to do any business. Furthermore, they will be required to wear masks.

Finally, the Board approved to allow the Department of Public Works to return to full staff by June 1 in order to work on projects for the spring and summer. DPW has been working part time with half of its staff as required by the state. Hicks said Scott Mackey would like to continue to work under this requirement for the next two weeks and then return to full staff.

“Scott’s been accomplishing a lot with three guys, but we got a lot to do,” Hicks said.

