Lakes Region FreePress – 05/22/20

The Town of Wells in collaboration with the Wells Village Library board of trustees has hired Gianetta (“Gina”) Ellis to be its new librarian. Read more about it in this week’s edition of the Lakes Region FreePress.Lakes 5_22_20 FINAL
The Town of Wells in collaboration with the Wells Village Library board of trustees has hired Gianetta (“Gina”) Ellis to be its new librarian. Read more about it in this week’s edition of the Lakes Region FreePress.Lakes 5_22_20 FINAL
By Barb Oates One of the most important things about a divorce is learning to pick your battles. For Betty […]
By Matt Roush Question: It’s tiring to see the use of “star” and “celebrity” in show titles. I clicked on […]
Amy R. Phipps 73, passed away at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield Illinois on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Amy was […]
Rupert-James Eli McKeighan, 89, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. […]
By Rick Gables Country at Heart, starring Jessy Schram, Niall Matter and Lucas Bryant, is a new, original movie premiering […]
A flashback to our favorite sci-fi series of the ’60s By Robert Edelstein, ReMIND Magazine In 1966, the U.S. was […]
By PJ Ferguson The town of Whitehall will not permit use of Skenesborough Park for any graduation ceremonies for […]
By Matthew Saari The Hartford Central School District is proposing a $13.4 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year, which […]
Whitehall- Thomas A. Chaplin, 82, formerly of Saunders St, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Slate Valley Center […]
By PJ Ferguson Whitehall is a community that always rises to the occasion when it comes to coming together […]
Katherine “Kitty” Matte, 93, of Whitehall, New York, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on […]
Granville, NY – Lorraine Rose Prevost passed away at her home early Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was surrounded by […]