May 22, 2020

Lakes Region FreePress – 05/22/20

 

Gianetta (“Gina”) Ellis

The Town of Wells in collaboration with the Wells Village Library board of trustees has hired Gianetta (“Gina”) Ellis to be its new librarian. Read more about it in this week’s edition of the Lakes Region FreePress.

May 27, 2020

Amanda Peet plays housewife turned murderer

By Barb Oates One of the most important things about a divorce is learning to pick your battles. For Betty […]

May 27, 2020

Ask Matt: Why is ‘celebrity’ so overused in show titles?

By Matt Roush Question: It’s tiring to see the use of “star” and “celebrity” in show titles. I clicked on […]

May 27, 2020

Obituary: Amy R. Phipps

Amy R. Phipps 73, passed away at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield Illinois on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Amy was […]

May 27, 2020

Obituary: James Eli McKeighan

Rupert-James Eli McKeighan, 89, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. […]

May 27, 2020

Rick’s Picks: Country at Heart

By Rick Gables Country at Heart, starring Jessy Schram, Niall Matter and Lucas Bryant, is a new, original movie premiering […]

May 27, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Lost in TV space

A flashback to our favorite sci-fi series of the ’60s By Robert Edelstein, ReMIND Magazine In 1966, the U.S. was […]

May 27, 2020

Town denies graduation in park

By PJ Ferguson   The town of Whitehall will not permit use of Skenesborough Park for any graduation ceremonies for […]

May 27, 2020

Hartford to keep programs, staff with $13.4M budget

By Matthew Saari The Hartford Central School District is proposing a $13.4 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year, which […]

May 26, 2020

Obituary: Thomas A. Chaplin

Whitehall- Thomas A. Chaplin, 82, formerly of Saunders St, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Slate Valley Center […]

May 26, 2020

Parade salutes injured fireman

By PJ Ferguson   Whitehall is a community that always rises to the occasion when it comes to coming together […]

May 24, 2020

Obituary: Katherine “Kitty” Matte

Katherine “Kitty” Matte, 93, of Whitehall, New York, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on […]

May 24, 2020

Obituary: Lorraine Rose Prevost

Granville, NY – Lorraine Rose Prevost passed away at her home early Wednesday, May 20, 2020.  She was surrounded by […]