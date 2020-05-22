Obituary: Leonore “Lee, Chet” Marie Leonbruno

Leonore “Lee, Chet” Marie Leonbruno

June 15, 1933 + April 30, 2020

Leonore fought the good fight, she finished her course, and kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for her a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give her at that day; and not only to her, but unto all them that love His appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Leonore was a follower of Christ and gleaned from the ministry of Jimmy Swaggert and the “Message of the Cross”.

Leonore was born in Whitehall, NY. Her parents, gone before her, were John and Irene Gordon. In recent years, Leonore resided in Columbus, Indiana with her husband of 68 years, John Leonbruno.

Amongst her titles, she was a school bus driver for the Whitehall School District, and the Vice President of the Women’s Aglow in the late 70’s, early 80’s. But her most beloved title was, “Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend”.

Leonore was an incredibly strong woman both in faith and love for her family. She enjoyed reading and studying the Word of God, laughing, shopping, no-ice iced coffee, and chocolate.

She is survived by her husband John Leonbruno and her sister Diane Hurley; three daughters, Tina Meng and her husband Helmut, Amy Leonbruno, Paula Leonbruno; one son, Jeffrey Leonbruno and his wife Judy; a grafted in son, Michael Thomas; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was also welcomed into heaven by a daughter gone before her, Mary and her granddaughter Sara.

A private Celebration of Leonore’s Life will be held in the near future.

Online condolences may be left a www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

