May 22, 2020

Three-year-old struck, injured by car

A three-year-old girl was injured Thursday evening after being struck by a car in Argyle.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to State Route 40 near Sheridan Street following a report of a pedestrian vs. car accident.

Police said witnesses indicated the child had darted into the roadway and was struck. The child’s mother, police said, was busy trying to secure a pet which had run across the roadway as well.

The driver, Kailynn M. Hammond, 29, of Argyle, was travelling westbound on State Route 40 and was unable to avoid the child police said.

The child suffered head and leg injuries as a result of the accident and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center by LifeNet helicopter. Hammond was not injured.

While the investigation is ongoing, police said, drug and alcohol did not appear to be factor.

