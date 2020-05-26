May 26, 2020

Obituary: Thomas A. Chaplin

Whitehall- Thomas A. Chaplin, 82, formerly of Saunders St, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Slate Valley Center in Granville following a short illness.

Born February 2, 1938, in Dresden he was the son of the late Ira and Marion (Neddo) Chaplin.

Thomas married Glenda Olson on August 17, 1968 in Glens Falls at The Church of Messiah. They had two children, Glen and Derek and were married 46 years.

Thomas graduated from Whitehall Central School in 1957. He worked most of his career as an aide in the behavioral health unit at Glens Falls Hospital. Thomas loved to garden, sharing plants and advice with family and friends through the years. Thomas loved to vacation each summer in Maine with family. He found serenity from the smell of salt air and the sound of the waves crashing on the rocks.  Once the children were grown, he and Glenda continued to go every summer. He also enjoyed sitting on the porch in his rocking chair, watching thunderstorms, socializing with family, and saying hello to neighbors.

He was a communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church. He was very helpful with dinners and other activities at the church.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Glenda, two brothers Harry and Richard Chaplin and also brothers-in-law Paul Gosselin, Robert Baker, and Daniel Olson.

He is survived by his son Glen (Marti) Chaplin and their children Kelsey, Joshua, Chase, and Jordan of Irvington, Alabama; son Derek (Shannon) Chaplin and their daughter Cora of Whitehall; sister Judy Baker and her children Paul and Corey Gosselin: brother Leslie (Sheila) Chaplin and their children Richard, David, and Leo; brother Gary (Linda) Chaplin and their children Gary, Jayson, and Matt. Sister-in-law Nancy Olson and her children Jeff, Lisa, and Daniel.

In light of the current pandemic there will be no services at this time. Interment will be at Neddo Street Cemetery in Whitehall.

The family would like to thank all the staff, especially the nurses and aides at the Slate Valley Center for going above and beyond with the care of Thomas.

In lieu of flowers the family asked donations be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 Broadway, Whitehall NY 12887

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be left at www.jillsonfunarelhome.com

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
May 26, 2020

Obituary: Thomas A. Chaplin

Thomas Chaplin obit photo

Whitehall- Thomas A. Chaplin, 82, formerly of Saunders St, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Slate Valley Center […]

May 26, 2020

Parade salutes injured fireman

brooks parade2

By PJ Ferguson   Whitehall is a community that always rises to the occasion when it comes to coming together […]

May 24, 2020

Obituary: Katherine “Kitty” Matte

Matte Katherine obit photo

Katherine “Kitty” Matte, 93, of Whitehall, New York, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on […]

May 24, 2020

Obituary: Lorraine Rose Prevost

Prevost obit photo

Granville, NY – Lorraine Rose Prevost passed away at her home early Wednesday, May 20, 2020.  She was surrounded by […]

May 22, 2020

Three-year-old struck, injured by car

sheriff

A three-year-old girl was injured Thursday evening after being struck by a car in Argyle. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office […]

May 22, 2020

North Country Freepress – 05/22/20

May 22, 2020

Obituary: Leonore “Lee, Chet” Marie Leonbruno

Leonbruno1

Leonore “Lee, Chet” Marie Leonbruno June 15, 1933 + April 30, 2020 Leonore fought the good fight, she finished her […]

May 21, 2020

Granville school board approves budget, layoffs

gcs

By Matthew Saari The Granville Board of Education has approved a $26 million spending plan for the 2020-2021 school year […]

May 21, 2020

Classifieds 05/20/20

May 20, 2020

County beaches’ opening delayed

Lake Lauderdale Beach in the town of Jackson.

By PJ Ferguson The Washington County beaches will remain closed until June 13, per recommendation of buildings and grounds superintendent […]

May 20, 2020

Whitehall school to keep programs, staff with 1.96% levy increase

WHS

By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Central School District’s budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year passed unanimously at Monday’s Board of […]

May 19, 2020

Flags to be placed on veterans’ graves

Last year's memorial day parade

By PJ Ferguson While Whitehall’s Memorial Day Parade has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Legion […]