Ask Matt: Why is ‘celebrity’ so overused in show titles?

By Matt Roush

Question: It’s tiring to see the use of “star” and “celebrity” in show titles. I clicked on to the 2020 Celebrity Edition of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America and truly said “WHO are these people?” Isn’t it time we used terms like “celebrity” a little more carefully? –Ralph

Matt Roush: And maybe think about renaming Dancing with the Stars while we’re at it, right? We are getting to the point where it’s harder to find household names at a time in a culture where people can become “famous” simply by appearing on reality TV. I admit I had to look up several names in this year’s Worst Cooks cast. Dave Coulier (Full House) and Robin Givens are fairly high-profile, and Bridget Everett is familiar to me from her comedy and cabaret work, and Brian Posehn may not be a “name,” but he’s a familiar face from sitcoms – including recurring on The Big Bang Theory. But the others, not so much. And it reminds me that I wouldn’t recognize a Real Housewife if she came into my own kitchen.

Question: What was the final body count on How to Get Away with Murder? I lost count. –Jeanne

Matt Roush: I stopped counting after the second season, when I realized it wasn’t worth the effort trying to make sense of this nonsense and bailed. But they sure did get away with a lot!

