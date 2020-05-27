Obituary: Amy R. Phipps

Amy R. Phipps 73, passed away at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield Illinois on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Amy was born on June 4, 1946, the daughter of Jack and Flora Printy.

Amy was predeceased by her parents, two daughters Robin White and Michelle Phipps, a grandson JP White and two brothers Kenneth and Robert Ballard.

Amy loved her job as a CNA, second only to the love she had for her family. Amy was also a lifelong NY Yankees fan.

Amy is survived by her daughter Teresa House of Chestnut, Illinois and her siblings Trudy Pedro (Reese), Donna Badgewick, Dorothy Beattie, John Printy Jr. (Ellen), Eileen Francis and Linda Holcomb. She also has 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials May be made in Amy’s name to the American Heart Association.

