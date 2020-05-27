Obituary: James Eli McKeighan

Rupert-James Eli McKeighan, 89, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

Born January 17, 1931 in Rupert, he was the son of the late Frank and Ruth (Nelson) McKeighan. Eli was educated in the one room school house in Rupert.

He proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy. And he worked on the Fisher Farm for many years and also worked at Lewis Bros. Mill in West Rupert. When Eli retired, he started working for the dump in Rupert and eventually was the supervisor for many years until he finally retired working after 24 years.

Eli was a member of the Rupert Fire Dept. many years ago and also the Mt. Anthony Grange. He enjoyed picking wild blackberries, hunting and fishing. Eli loved playing cards with his friend and watching the birds on his back porch.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Martha McNeil, Agnes Braymer, Doris Ray, Flora Franklin, Nelson McKeighan, Holden McKeighan and Sterling McKeighan.

Eli is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marjorie (Fisher) McKeighan; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his very close friends, Jack and Sarah Rath and Jimmy Fisher.

A calling hour will be Wednesday, May 27, 2019 from 1-2 pm at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 guests are permitted in the funeral home at a time and social distancing is required.

The funeral will be held for immediate family following the visiting hour. However, the public may also attend the funeral of Eli online at:

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78147344545?pwd=S2JLbTRjTGIyeEE1Smd6UmROeGVpZz09

Meeting ID: 781 4734 4545

Memorial contributions in memory of Eli may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To share condolence or memory of Eli, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

