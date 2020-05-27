Rick’s Picks: Country at Heart

By Rick Gables

Country at Heart, starring Jessy Schram, Niall Matter and Lucas Bryant, is a new, original movie premiering Saturday, June 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Struggling Nashville singer/songwriter Shayna Cook (Schram) is on the verge of giving up on her career and returns to her small-town home of Silverado just as their local music festival is about to kick off, when a chance encounter with prolific songwriter Grady Connor (Matter) changes everything.

He is trying to write a song for country music star Duke Sterling (Bryant) and Shayna seems like the perfect writing partner. Shayna and Grady grow close and romance blooms as they work on their love song, but an unforeseen development threatens their collaboration.

Freeform series The Bold Type returns on Thursday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET. The series continues its glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women’s magazine “Scarlet.”

Previously, Kat (Aisha Dee), Jane (Katie Stevens) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) each faced life-altering changes in both their personal and professional lives. Also, Sutton and Richard (Sam Page) tied the knot.

On the mid-season premiere, Jane struggles to come to terms with her new body and manage her new responsibilities at Scarlet. Sutton revels in her new roles as Mrs. Hunter and stylist, but then receives shocking news which upends her world. Kat tries to find a new direction in her life.

ABC is promising summer fun and games on Sunday evening, May 31. First up is the season six premiere of Celebrity Family Feud at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted by Steve Harvey, celebrities and their families go head-to-head in guessing the most popular responses to survey questions.

Then at 9 p.m. ET, Elizabeth Banks hosts season two of Press Your Luck. Contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.

Then at 10 p.m. ET, Alec Baldwin hosts the season five premiere of Match Game, where contestants attempt to match the answers of six celebrities for the chance at $25,000.

