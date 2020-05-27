May 27, 2020

Town denies graduation in park

B y PJ Ferguson

 

The town of Whitehall will not permit use of Skenesborough Park for any graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.

Supervisor John Rozell proposed the idea to the town board on Wednesday after receiving inquiries from community members after it was announced that the Whitehall Central School District will be holding a “online virtual graduation” barring any changes to state guidelines on large gatherings.

“I have had requests to see if we can do anything for graduation for the senior class with use of the park in any way,” said Rozell.

While the board empathizes with the graduates, the matter is out of their hands.

“Can’t do it,” immediately responded board member David Hollister. “It’s a state park.”

Board member Timothy Kingsley agreed, worrying that a ceremony could open the town “up to trouble.”

“Our hands are kind of tied,” said Kingsley.

Town attorney Erika Sellar Ryan also advised the board against holding any type of event.

“I’m not crazy about it,” she said, warning of potential legal liabilities if someone were to get sick, “There is a lot of unknown here.”

Rozell agreed but noted that anyone “would have an awful hard time proving” where and when they contracted the virus because of its up-to-two-weeks incubation period.

While the board hoped to aid the seniors, they voted against it unanimously. Board member Christopher Dudley, who is also a school board member, was absent.

“We’re denying it due to state restrictions, period,” said board member Stephanie Safka.

Additionally, the board denied park reservation requests for the month of June, unless state guidelines are to change prior.

Since the announcement, an event to celebrate the seniors with a “drive-by graduation” has been started by a group of parents.

They are asking cars to form a line at the Rec Center at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, the day after the school’s graduation. The parade of vehicles will be led by the Legion Riders of American Legion Post 83 to honk and make noise to the seniors, who will be in their caps and gowns at the pavilion.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
May 27, 2020

Amanda Peet plays housewife turned murderer

DIRTY JOHN -- "No Fault" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network)

By Barb Oates One of the most important things about a divorce is learning to pick your battles. For Betty […]

May 27, 2020

Ask Matt: Why is ‘celebrity’ so overused in show titles?

TVG_Ask_Matt

By Matt Roush Question: It’s tiring to see the use of “star” and “celebrity” in show titles. I clicked on […]

May 27, 2020

Obituary: Amy R. Phipps

Amy Phipps obit photo

Amy R. Phipps 73, passed away at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield Illinois on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Amy was […]

May 27, 2020

Obituary: James Eli McKeighan

James Eli McKeighan obit photo

Rupert-James Eli McKeighan, 89, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. […]

May 27, 2020

Rick’s Picks: Country at Heart

Rick's Picks

By Rick Gables Country at Heart, starring Jessy Schram, Niall Matter and Lucas Bryant, is a new, original movie premiering […]

May 27, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Lost in TV space

UNDATED, FILE PHOTO: (FILE PHOTO) Actors Bill Mumy (L) and Jonathan Harris (R) are seen in a television still in 1966. The 87 year-old Harris, who portrayed Dr. Zachary Smith in the television sci-fi show "Lost In Space", died November 3, 2002 of a blood clot in his heart. He was reportedly receiving therapy for a chronic back problem in a Los Angeles hospital when he died. (Photo by Getty Images)

A flashback to our favorite sci-fi series of the ’60s By Robert Edelstein, ReMIND Magazine In 1966, the U.S. was […]

May 27, 2020

Hartford to keep programs, staff with $13.4M budget

hartford logo

By Matthew Saari The Hartford Central School District is proposing a $13.4 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year, which […]

May 26, 2020

Obituary: Thomas A. Chaplin

Thomas Chaplin obit photo

Whitehall- Thomas A. Chaplin, 82, formerly of Saunders St, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Slate Valley Center […]

May 26, 2020

Parade salutes injured fireman

brooks parade2

By PJ Ferguson   Whitehall is a community that always rises to the occasion when it comes to coming together […]

May 24, 2020

Obituary: Katherine “Kitty” Matte

Matte Katherine obit photo

Katherine “Kitty” Matte, 93, of Whitehall, New York, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on […]

May 24, 2020

Obituary: Lorraine Rose Prevost

Prevost obit photo

Granville, NY – Lorraine Rose Prevost passed away at her home early Wednesday, May 20, 2020.  She was surrounded by […]

May 22, 2020

Granville reopening town offices

town hall

By Duncan Campbell   The Granville Town Board announced gradual steps being taken to reopen public hearings and town offices […]