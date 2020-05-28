May 28, 2020

Canal to open – but not here, Lock 12 shut down till August


By PJ Ferguson

The New York State Canal Corporation is targeting to open all locks along the Champlain Canal on July 4 – except for Lock 12 in Whitehall.

According to a website statement, the last gateway between the Champlain Canal and the open waters of the lake is “forecast to open August 10.”

“It makes no sense,” responded town board member Stephanie Safka upon supervisor John Rozell delivering the news. “It’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard.”

The plan is “tentative” but most of the 524-mile canal system in the state is set for opening on Independence Day with Lock 12 in Whitehall and Lock 7 in Oswego marked with the latest openings.

The delay for Lock 12’s opening is due to “lock maintenance,” said canal corp spokesman Shane Mahar.

Of the 57 locks in the state canal system, every year certain locks are designated as “pump-out locations,” a winter maintenance project that Mahar analogizes to a “full engine rebuild” of a car, involving removing all of the working parts of the structure and putting them back together.

Locks are on average pumped out every 10 years, Mahar said.

Maintenance has been on hold since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Construction in the state restarted this week as the industry was deemed essential for phase one of its reopening plan.

However, Mayor Phil Smith said he does not believe that construction at the lock has resumed yet, despite the governor permitting agencies to do so.

Mayor Phil Smith

“I haven’t seen any activity there,” said Smith, who said he believes the Canal Corporation has a “couple months of work” to do on the structure. “It’s disappointing.”

Preventing boaters from Canada from traveling the canal, businesses along the waterway and in the village could see a significant hit this summer.

One of those businesses, the Marina and Tavern on Lock 12, which sits on the north end of lock, is anticipating losses.

“Financially and logistically, it’s a disaster for us,” said owner Lynn Wagemann, whose business relies heavily on traffic from the waterway.

For Wagemann, this move comes as “more salt in the wound,” after the pandemic has forced closure of his bar and restaurant which cannot open for in-house dining until phase three.

Comments

comments


Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
May 28, 2020

Boat memorial restored

Boat memorial

By PJ Ferguson Members of American Legion Post 83 helped to rebuild the boat memorial that stands on the corner […]

May 28, 2020

Tax deadline extended for village residents

granville

By Matthew Saari Residents of the village of Granville will have an additional three weeks to submit their annual property […]

May 28, 2020

Village OK sought for power line; hearing on June 16

tdi route

By PJ Ferguson   A new project could bring in excess of $200,000 in additional property taxes per year to […]

May 27, 2020

Amanda Peet plays housewife turned murderer

DIRTY JOHN -- "No Fault" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network)

By Barb Oates One of the most important things about a divorce is learning to pick your battles. For Betty […]

May 27, 2020

Ask Matt: Why is ‘celebrity’ so overused in show titles?

TVG_Ask_Matt

By Matt Roush Question: It’s tiring to see the use of “star” and “celebrity” in show titles. I clicked on […]

May 27, 2020

Obituary: Amy R. Phipps

Amy Phipps obit photo

Amy R. Phipps 73, passed away at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield Illinois on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Amy was […]

May 27, 2020

Obituary: James Eli McKeighan

James Eli McKeighan obit photo

Rupert-James Eli McKeighan, 89, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. […]

May 27, 2020

Rick’s Picks: Country at Heart

Rick's Picks

By Rick Gables Country at Heart, starring Jessy Schram, Niall Matter and Lucas Bryant, is a new, original movie premiering […]

May 27, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Lost in TV space

UNDATED, FILE PHOTO: (FILE PHOTO) Actors Bill Mumy (L) and Jonathan Harris (R) are seen in a television still in 1966. The 87 year-old Harris, who portrayed Dr. Zachary Smith in the television sci-fi show "Lost In Space", died November 3, 2002 of a blood clot in his heart. He was reportedly receiving therapy for a chronic back problem in a Los Angeles hospital when he died. (Photo by Getty Images)

A flashback to our favorite sci-fi series of the ’60s By Robert Edelstein, ReMIND Magazine In 1966, the U.S. was […]

May 27, 2020

Town denies graduation in park

Town board masks

By PJ Ferguson   The town of Whitehall will not permit use of Skenesborough Park for any graduation ceremonies for […]

May 27, 2020

Hartford to keep programs, staff with $13.4M budget

hartford logo

By Matthew Saari The Hartford Central School District is proposing a $13.4 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year, which […]

May 26, 2020

Obituary: Thomas A. Chaplin

Thomas Chaplin obit photo

Whitehall- Thomas A. Chaplin, 82, formerly of Saunders St, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Slate Valley Center […]