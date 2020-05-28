May 28, 2020

Tax deadline extended for village residents


By Matthew Saari

Residents of the village of Granville will have an additional three weeks to submit their annual property tax payment.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into effect Executive Order 202.32, which extends the village property tax collection date from June 30 to July 21.

“We’re glad the governor has granted that,” said Granville village clerk Rick Roberts.

This executive order is one of several Cuomo has signed into effect since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in March. This particular measure was created to help alleviate the financial burden of residents impacted by the outbreak. The state Department of Labor recently announced the state unemployment rate rose to 14.5% in April and 1.7 million private sector jobs were lost in the same period.

“Hopefully this provides a little relief for the folks who are having a tough time due to the COVID outbreak,” Roberts said.

The delay in tax revenue collection shouldn’t hold up village operations, Robert said, noting the village is in better financial shape than in years’ past and for most homeowners a mortgage company pays the taxes through escrow.

“Our cash position is better than it was three years ago,” Roberts said.

