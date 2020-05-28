May 28, 2020

Village OK sought for power line; hearing on June 16


B y PJ Ferguson

 

A new project could bring in excess of $200,000 in additional property taxes per year to the village of Whitehall.

The Champlain Hudson Power Express is seeking approval to run its 330-mile renewable energy transmission line that runs from Quebec to New York City through the village. The company will be required to pay taxes throughout the duration of the line’s operation.

The $200,000 figure is based off a “high level estimate” provided by Josh Bagnato of Transmission Developers Inc.

Several neighboring towns have already approved this proposal including Dresden and Fort Ann.

In addition to the benefits of the tax revenue, the project may create some local jobs and will help to reduce carbon emissions, said Bagnato.

If the village board approves the resolution, construction would be set to begin within the next four years. With the approval, the village is demonstrating its “general support of the project” and giving permission for the line to cross six village-owned roads.

“We need the consent of the village to be able to install the transmissions across those roads,” said Bagnato.

The line is currently not mapped out to cross any private property within the village.

Buried five feet underground, Bagnato said that they would need to coordinate with village DPW to ensure not to impact any existing infrastructure.

“It’s really built to last once it’s buried,” said Bagnato, adding that there would not be “ongoing maintenance” after its installation.

Trustee Teresa Austin asked Bagnato how many jobs would be created in the area.

“I do think there’ll be local jobs, primarily union jobs,” answered Bagnato who earlier said that the project would create jobs “throughout the state.”

“Exactly how many in what field is to be determined.”

According to Bagnato, the Power Express line has been developed for “almost 10 years” and carries a price tag of about three billion dollars.

The village board concluded that it would need some time to “do more research” but set a public hearing on the resolution provided by Bagnato for June 16 at 6 p.m.

Comments

comments


Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
May 28, 2020

Canal to open – but not here, Lock 12 shut down till August

Canal Open

By PJ Ferguson The New York State Canal Corporation is targeting to open all locks along the Champlain Canal on […]

May 28, 2020

Boat memorial restored

Boat memorial

By PJ Ferguson Members of American Legion Post 83 helped to rebuild the boat memorial that stands on the corner […]

May 28, 2020

Tax deadline extended for village residents

granville

By Matthew Saari Residents of the village of Granville will have an additional three weeks to submit their annual property […]

May 27, 2020

Amanda Peet plays housewife turned murderer

DIRTY JOHN -- "No Fault" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network)

By Barb Oates One of the most important things about a divorce is learning to pick your battles. For Betty […]

May 27, 2020

Ask Matt: Why is ‘celebrity’ so overused in show titles?

TVG_Ask_Matt

By Matt Roush Question: It’s tiring to see the use of “star” and “celebrity” in show titles. I clicked on […]

May 27, 2020

Obituary: Amy R. Phipps

Amy Phipps obit photo

Amy R. Phipps 73, passed away at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield Illinois on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Amy was […]

May 27, 2020

Obituary: James Eli McKeighan

James Eli McKeighan obit photo

Rupert-James Eli McKeighan, 89, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. […]

May 27, 2020

Rick’s Picks: Country at Heart

Rick's Picks

By Rick Gables Country at Heart, starring Jessy Schram, Niall Matter and Lucas Bryant, is a new, original movie premiering […]

May 27, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Lost in TV space

UNDATED, FILE PHOTO: (FILE PHOTO) Actors Bill Mumy (L) and Jonathan Harris (R) are seen in a television still in 1966. The 87 year-old Harris, who portrayed Dr. Zachary Smith in the television sci-fi show "Lost In Space", died November 3, 2002 of a blood clot in his heart. He was reportedly receiving therapy for a chronic back problem in a Los Angeles hospital when he died. (Photo by Getty Images)

A flashback to our favorite sci-fi series of the ’60s By Robert Edelstein, ReMIND Magazine In 1966, the U.S. was […]

May 27, 2020

Town denies graduation in park

Town board masks

By PJ Ferguson   The town of Whitehall will not permit use of Skenesborough Park for any graduation ceremonies for […]

May 27, 2020

Hartford to keep programs, staff with $13.4M budget

hartford logo

By Matthew Saari The Hartford Central School District is proposing a $13.4 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year, which […]

May 26, 2020

Obituary: Thomas A. Chaplin

Thomas Chaplin obit photo

Whitehall- Thomas A. Chaplin, 82, formerly of Saunders St, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Slate Valley Center […]