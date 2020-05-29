Obituary: Gladys M. Monger

West Pawlet, VT – Gladys Monger, 90 years old, passed away on May 25, 2020.

She was born in Granville, NY the daughter of Thomas and Eunice (Kilday) Haley.

Gladys was a long time resident of West Pawlet before moving in with her daughter and son-in-law, Bill and Janet Hicks of South Granville. She recently resided at Holbrook Adult Home in Granville.

She married Al Monger on October 26, 1946. He predeceased her in January 1998.

In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her brother James Haley and sisters Marion Pratt and Eunice Hughes.

Gladys retired in 1991 from Telescope Casual Furniture where she had worked for 29 years.

She is survived by her children: Janet Hicks (Bill), Frank Monger, Bonita Wade, Cynthia Towne, Thomas Monger (Mary) and Russell Monger (Becky). She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet, Vermont.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home in Granville, NY.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.