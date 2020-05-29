May 29, 2020

Obituary: Ruth A. Beckett


Ruth A. Beckett, 93, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. She is survived by a daughter, Joan Fiorino, two sons, Frank Fiorino & Tom Fiorino, and many Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Ruth and her first husband owned and operated Busty’s Market in Whitehall, NY. In their spare time they loved watching their horses race at Saratoga Harness Track.

Ruth had many hobbies, from crocheting, to counted cross stitch , reading , playing cards and bowling. After retiring from Fort Edward GE at the age of 60, she took up golf, playing almost every day.

There will be a private burial at a later date. Donations in Ruth’s memory may be sent to: Truthville Christian Academy, 39 County Rt. 12A, PO Box 157, N. Granville, NY 12854

