May 29, 2020

State budget shortfalls will have minimal impact on village, town


By Matthew Saari

While public schools across the state sweat and ponder how much state money they will receive for the next academic year, for villages and towns it’s business as usual.

Officials in both the village and town of Granville agree even if the state cuts funding unexpectedly, basic services will continue unabated.

“I don’t see a large impact to the Village of Granville,” said village clerk Rick Roberts.

“I think we’re going to be OK for 2020,” agreed town supervisor Matt Hicks.

The reason being, officials said, is that the school is much more reliant on state aid while the village and town both generate most of their respective revenue through local property taxes.

“The bulk of our revenue does not come from the state,” Hicks said. “We garner most of our revenue through property taxes.”

Roberts noted that the village last year received less than $77,000 from the state, a relatively small portion of the municipality’s $1.5 million budget.

“That’s just about 5%,” said Roberts.

Hicks confirmed the town receives more state funding – $200,000 last year – compared to a similarly sized $1.5 million budget.

Regardless, for both municipalities the state money is for paving and road maintenance. Roberts and Hicks were in agreement, saying if less money comes in then less paving will be done.

“We’re just not going to pave as much,” Roberts said.

The village has a unique situation in that it was recently the recipient of several grants – totaling $505,000 – for wastewater facility upgrades. Roberts said of that sum, $225,000 has already been disbursed but confirmed that the state has frozen the remaining $280,000.

“They don’t divvy it out right now,” he said, noting that while the sum is frozen, the state has already earmarked the money for the Village of Granville and, should the village not receive the money when needed, will pursue a bond anticipatory note (BAN) through a bank.

“I don’t think that impairs the village’s ability to enact the project,” Roberts said, adding if a BAN is sought, the state will likely pay the interest on the note.

