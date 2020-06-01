June 1, 2020

Obituary: Daniel B. Roberts


On Saturday May 23 2020, Daniel B. Roberts, 69 of Granville, NY lost his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, a disease that claimed his body too soon, but never his soul.

 

Dan was born a twin on July 7, 1950 to Ernie and Theresa Hannan Roberts of Granville, NY. Dan grew up in Granville and lived in  the surrounding area throughout his life.  

 

 Dan served in the US Navy and went on to work at Telescope Casual Furniture. He then became a corrections officer and retired from corrections at age 56.  Upon his retirement he began exhibiting signs of Alzheimer’s Disease which he fought for 13 years. 

 

A happy going and like-able guy who loved to make people laugh, Dan made great memories with family and friends.  He loved telling jokes and was often the life of the party at social events.  He is well known for his reciting of Rindercella, a comical rendition of Cinderella, which put all in stitches upon the moral of the story.

 

Dan was an exceptional dancer and taught line dance lessons.  He was a natural and patient teacher.  Dan was a motorcycle enthusiast, and owned several bikes throughout his life, but he was most fond of Harley Davidsons. 

Dan enjoyed several trips on his motorcycle including trips to Sturgis, Pike’s Peak, and Laconia to name a few.  

 

Dan is predeceased by his parents.  He is survived by his brothers Dave Roberts, Bill Roberts (Pam), Ernie Roberts, and his sisters Diane Nackel (Jeff), Jill Andrus (Jim) and Kim Gould (Kevin), as well as several nieces and nephews.  Also left to cherish his memory are many cousins and friends including; Gary and Sarah Baker of Poultney, VT and Deb and Mike Pauquette who took great care of him at Holbrook Home.  Dan spent his last two years at Our House in Rutland, VT where he was known as Dancin’ Dan. 

 

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to friends and caretakers who cared for Dan.  Even in the final stage of the disease, Dan was able to make people laugh, a reassuring testament that his soul and spirit are very much alive and well. 

 

A memorial service will be held at a later date. 

 

In lieu of flowers, if you desire, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Comments

comments


Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
June 2, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Sizzling rom-cons

weekMay31_ReMIND_BonnieandClyde

Do you ice her? Do you marry her? What should a con with a devil-may-care, devoted dame do? By Robert […]

June 1, 2020

Teacher’s union president weighs in on school budget

gcs

To the editor: Last week, the final reduction in force notifications for Granville Central School went out, and three teachers […]

June 1, 2020

Obituary: Warren A. McFarren

McFarren obit photo

Granville, NY – Warren Anthony McFarren passed away on May 24, 2020. Warren was born on December 10, 1936 in […]

June 1, 2020

Obituary: Francis George Norton

Francis Norton obit photo

Whitehall-Francis George Norton, 80, of Lafayette Street passed away on May 31, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, with […]

May 29, 2020

Supervisors change county budget officer

The Washington County Board of Supervisors

By PJ Ferguson This morning’s special Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting was wrapped in under 10 minutes, however, with […]

May 29, 2020

Obituary: Gladys M. Monger

Monger obit photo

West Pawlet, VT – Gladys Monger, 90 years old, passed away on May 25, 2020. She was born in Granville, […]

May 29, 2020

Obituary: Ruth A. Beckett

Ruth A Beckett obit photo

Ruth A. Beckett, 93, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. She is survived by a daughter, Joan […]

May 29, 2020

State budget shortfalls will have minimal impact on village, town

granville

By Matthew Saari While public schools across the state sweat and ponder how much state money they will receive for […]

May 28, 2020

Canal to open – but not here, Lock 12 shut down till August

Canal Open

By PJ Ferguson The New York State Canal Corporation is targeting to open all locks along the Champlain Canal on […]

May 28, 2020

Boat memorial restored

Boat memorial

By PJ Ferguson Members of American Legion Post 83 helped to rebuild the boat memorial that stands on the corner […]

May 28, 2020

Tax deadline extended for village residents

granville

By Matthew Saari Residents of the village of Granville will have an additional three weeks to submit their annual property […]

May 28, 2020

Village OK sought for power line; hearing on June 16

tdi route

By PJ Ferguson   A new project could bring in excess of $200,000 in additional property taxes per year to […]