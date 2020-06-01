Obituary: Daniel B. Roberts

On Saturday May 23 2020, Daniel B. Roberts, 69 of Granville, NY lost his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, a disease that claimed his body too soon, but never his soul.

Dan was born a twin on July 7, 1950 to Ernie and Theresa Hannan Roberts of Granville, NY. Dan grew up in Granville and lived in the surrounding area throughout his life.

Dan served in the US Navy and went on to work at Telescope Casual Furniture. He then became a corrections officer and retired from corrections at age 56. Upon his retirement he began exhibiting signs of Alzheimer’s Disease which he fought for 13 years.

A happy going and like-able guy who loved to make people laugh, Dan made great memories with family and friends. He loved telling jokes and was often the life of the party at social events. He is well known for his reciting of Rindercella, a comical rendition of Cinderella, which put all in stitches upon the moral of the story.

Dan was an exceptional dancer and taught line dance lessons. He was a natural and patient teacher. Dan was a motorcycle enthusiast, and owned several bikes throughout his life, but he was most fond of Harley Davidsons.

Dan enjoyed several trips on his motorcycle including trips to Sturgis, Pike’s Peak, and Laconia to name a few.

Dan is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brothers Dave Roberts, Bill Roberts (Pam), Ernie Roberts, and his sisters Diane Nackel (Jeff), Jill Andrus (Jim) and Kim Gould (Kevin), as well as several nieces and nephews. Also left to cherish his memory are many cousins and friends including; Gary and Sarah Baker of Poultney, VT and Deb and Mike Pauquette who took great care of him at Holbrook Home. Dan spent his last two years at Our House in Rutland, VT where he was known as Dancin’ Dan.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to friends and caretakers who cared for Dan. Even in the final stage of the disease, Dan was able to make people laugh, a reassuring testament that his soul and spirit are very much alive and well.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, if you desire, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

