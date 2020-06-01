June 1, 2020

Obituary: Francis George Norton


Whitehall-Francis George Norton, 80, of Lafayette Street passed away on May 31, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, with his loving wife by his side.

Francis was born in Glens Falls, New York on April 2, 1940 to the late George and Genevieve (Whalen) Norton.

He was a graduate of Whitehall High School, Class of 1958. After graduation, Francis attended Albany Business College and graduated with an Associates Degree in Accounting, Class of 1960. Upon his graduation, he returned to Whitehall and worked as a route salesman in the family business, Skeene Valley Dairy.

On June 28, 1964, Francis married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Neary) Norton, at Notre Dame des Victoires Church. They made their home in Whitehall where they raised their children, welcomed their grandchildren and stayed active in the community of Whitehall.

Francis was a communicant of Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church. He was a life member of Whitehall BPO Elks 1491 and was a lifetime member of the Whitehall, Council 276, and Ticonderoga, Assembly 756, Knights of Columbus. He served as Faithful Navigator and Recorder in Ticonderoga and was treasurer and Grand Knight in Whitehall. Francis was a 50 year member of the Whitehall Junior Miss Committee, serving as Treasurer.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Monica and Mary Helen.

He is survived by wife Patricia Norton, daughter Pam Putorti and her husband Bobby of Whitehall; daughter Michele Redmond and her husband Keith of Whitehall.

Grandchildren Brittney Putorti, Meghan Redmond, Rebecca Putorti and Matthew Redmond, all of Whitehall. He is also survived by several cousins.

In the past few years, Francis spent most of his time at home, watching his favorite shows on TV, doing Find-A-Word puzzles, spoiling his dogs and enjoying his time with his family.

A special thank you to the staff of the Surgical Care Unit and the 5th Floor nursing staff for taking such good care of Francis during his time at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that donations be made in his name to the Whitehall Community Food Pantry P.O. Box 123 Whitehall, New York, Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Fund, 9 Wheeler Avenue Whitehall, New York, or to a charity of one’s Choice.

Due to current standards set forth by the CDC, all arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.  Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

