Obituary: Warren A. McFarren

Granville, NY – Warren Anthony McFarren passed away on May 24, 2020.

Warren was born on December 10, 1936 in Glens Falls, NY, the son of Frank L. and Blanch (Graves) McFarren. He was a retired slate worker. Warren was an established horseman. He was also an avid Ford Mustang enthusiast.

Survivors are his former wife, Faye Renaud and his children Wayne “Bud” McFarren, Audrey Cary, James “Jimmy” McFarren, John McFarren, Lee Ann Webster, Ronald Ackey and Clinton “Stubby” McFarren. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A committal service was held at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall, NY. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Robert M King Funeral Home.

