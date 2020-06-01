June 1, 2020

Obituary: Warren A. McFarren


Granville, NY – Warren Anthony McFarren passed away on May 24, 2020.

Warren was born on December 10, 1936 in Glens Falls, NY, the son of Frank L. and Blanch (Graves) McFarren. He was a retired slate worker. Warren was an established horseman. He was also an avid Ford Mustang enthusiast.

Survivors are his former wife, Faye Renaud and his children Wayne “Bud” McFarren, Audrey Cary, James “Jimmy” McFarren, John McFarren, Lee Ann Webster, Ronald Ackey and Clinton “Stubby” McFarren. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A committal service was held at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall, NY. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Robert M King Funeral Home.

Comments

comments


Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
June 2, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Sizzling rom-cons

weekMay31_ReMIND_BonnieandClyde

Do you ice her? Do you marry her? What should a con with a devil-may-care, devoted dame do? By Robert […]

June 1, 2020

Teacher’s union president weighs in on school budget

gcs

To the editor: Last week, the final reduction in force notifications for Granville Central School went out, and three teachers […]

June 1, 2020

Obituary: Daniel B. Roberts

Roberts obit photo

On Saturday May 23 2020, Daniel B. Roberts, 69 of Granville, NY lost his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, a disease […]

June 1, 2020

Obituary: Francis George Norton

Francis Norton obit photo

Whitehall-Francis George Norton, 80, of Lafayette Street passed away on May 31, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, with […]

May 29, 2020

Supervisors change county budget officer

The Washington County Board of Supervisors

By PJ Ferguson This morning’s special Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting was wrapped in under 10 minutes, however, with […]

May 29, 2020

Obituary: Gladys M. Monger

Monger obit photo

West Pawlet, VT – Gladys Monger, 90 years old, passed away on May 25, 2020. She was born in Granville, […]

May 29, 2020

Obituary: Ruth A. Beckett

Ruth A Beckett obit photo

Ruth A. Beckett, 93, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. She is survived by a daughter, Joan […]

May 29, 2020

State budget shortfalls will have minimal impact on village, town

granville

By Matthew Saari While public schools across the state sweat and ponder how much state money they will receive for […]

May 28, 2020

Canal to open – but not here, Lock 12 shut down till August

Canal Open

By PJ Ferguson The New York State Canal Corporation is targeting to open all locks along the Champlain Canal on […]

May 28, 2020

Boat memorial restored

Boat memorial

By PJ Ferguson Members of American Legion Post 83 helped to rebuild the boat memorial that stands on the corner […]

May 28, 2020

Tax deadline extended for village residents

granville

By Matthew Saari Residents of the village of Granville will have an additional three weeks to submit their annual property […]

May 28, 2020

Village OK sought for power line; hearing on June 16

tdi route

By PJ Ferguson   A new project could bring in excess of $200,000 in additional property taxes per year to […]