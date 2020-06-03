June 3, 2020

Graduation plans could go either way


By PJ Ferguson

The Whitehall Central School District has plans for both an “in-person and virtual” graduation ceremony but is awaiting guidance from the governor’s office before making any final decisions.

While the state has entered Phase Two of re-opening, gatherings of 10 or more people are still banned under the governor’s executive orders.

However, if permission is granted from the governor and the Washington County Department of Public Health, a drive-in ceremony will take place in the high school parking lot, according to interim principal John Godfrey.

Whitehall Jr. Sr. High School interim principal John Godfrey

“It is our desire to have an in-person ceremony,” said Godfrey, stating that set-up would include a stage in the lot with families observing the “traditional” graduation activities from the comfort of their vehicles.

The ceremony is set to take place on Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m., if state guidelines permit it.

The plans for a virtual ceremony include offering five family members to watch their senior graduate walk across the auditorium stage, be handed a mock diploma with their awards if applicable, receive a photo op and exiting stage left, with the entire proceedings being recorded.

Each senior would have their own time slot to come to the school, to ensure social distancing guidelines are met and no overlap occurs.

The virtual ceremony will then be aired on Channel 6 WRGB at a time to be determined. The ceremony will also air online, and school officials are working with the IT department to decide what platform to use.

While the school is currently scheduling with students to prepare for this virtual ceremony, Godfrey and other school officials are still holding out in hopes to hold the in-person event. While Godfrey admits that “more notice would be nice,” the district will be ready to “roll out” the in-person ceremony up to the last minute.

“Regardless, we are working to make it special for the seniors and their families,” said Godfrey.

Seniors, their families and community members have criticized the school online in hopes that they will hold an event of some sort for the graduating class, beyond a virtual meeting.

“We hear them,” said Godfrey, responding to the community’s concerns. “We certainly think they deserve everything past graduation classes have received before them. We’re proud of them and want to make sure it’s as special as can be under the circumstances.”

If the virtual ceremony occurs, seniors will receive their diplomas via a drive-by procession in the high school bus circle on Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m.

Comments

comments


Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
June 3, 2020

Poultney Baptist Church sashes still missing

poultney church

Thirty-one historic window sashes from the United Baptist Church of Poultney are still missing after they were accidently picked up […]

June 3, 2020

Granville Center neglects residents, former employee, others alleges. Charges ‘blatantly untrue:’ spokesman

Granville Center

By PJ Ferguson and Matthew Saari A recently terminated employee of the Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing alleges staff […]

June 3, 2020

Seniors parade in Elks event

Whitehall Elks 2020 parade

By PJ Ferguson Lined up for the Whitehall Elks Lodge “Celebration for the Graduates” parade, senior Makayla Gosselin drove her […]

June 2, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Sizzling rom-cons

weekMay31_ReMIND_BonnieandClyde

Do you ice her? Do you marry her? What should a con with a devil-may-care, devoted dame do? By Robert […]

June 1, 2020

Teacher’s union president weighs in on school budget

gcs

To the editor: Last week, the final reduction in force notifications for Granville Central School went out, and three teachers […]

June 1, 2020

Obituary: Daniel B. Roberts

Roberts obit photo

On Saturday May 23 2020, Daniel B. Roberts, 69 of Granville, NY lost his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, a disease […]

June 1, 2020

Obituary: Warren A. McFarren

McFarren obit photo

Granville, NY – Warren Anthony McFarren passed away on May 24, 2020. Warren was born on December 10, 1936 in […]

June 1, 2020

Obituary: Francis George Norton

Francis Norton obit photo

Whitehall-Francis George Norton, 80, of Lafayette Street passed away on May 31, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, with […]

May 29, 2020

Supervisors change county budget officer

The Washington County Board of Supervisors

By PJ Ferguson This morning’s special Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting was wrapped in under 10 minutes, however, with […]

May 29, 2020

Obituary: Gladys M. Monger

Monger obit photo

West Pawlet, VT – Gladys Monger, 90 years old, passed away on May 25, 2020. She was born in Granville, […]

May 29, 2020

Obituary: Ruth A. Beckett

Ruth A Beckett obit photo

Ruth A. Beckett, 93, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. She is survived by a daughter, Joan […]

May 29, 2020

State budget shortfalls will have minimal impact on village, town

granville

By Matthew Saari While public schools across the state sweat and ponder how much state money they will receive for […]