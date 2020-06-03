Poultney Baptist Church sashes still missing

T hirty-one historic window sashes from the United Baptist Church of Poultney are still missing after they were accidently picked up on Deweys Bridge Road in Fort Ann, New York, on May 12.

The 212-year-old sash, worth about $40,000, were taken from the driveway of a subcontractor. They are a part of an ongoing restoration project of the church, which has stood in the middle of the East Poultney Green since 1806.

“They’re historic; that’s the clincher right there,” said Jim Hunt, a historical restorater who is leading the project.

Hunt notified the police, insurance companies and hardware stores about the situation, and even posted information and images of the sashes on social media. So far, there are no leads.

“Somebody’s got them out there and somebody knows about it,” he said.

The missing items are 20-light sashes, meaning each sash has 20 windowpanes. Each sash, white in color, is about 40.25 inches by 40.5 inches, and their glass has been carefully removed to strip the paint.

“They’re really quite beautiful once they’re cleaned up,” Hunt said.

Hunt said he is confident that the sashes were not stolen but is still wrapping his head around why they were taken. He even surmised that someone thought they were for sale and has tried to rule out they were garbage ready to be picked up.

He added that he is not looking to press charges or is seeking a reward. Rather, he simply wants their safe return.

“I’d like to put it all to sleep by just getting these things back,” Hunt said.

If found, please contact Hunt at 802-388-4145.

