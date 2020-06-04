Write-in candidate vies for school board

By Duncan Campbell

Nicole Austin-Arbuckle is vice president of the Granville Central School District Parent-Teacher Organization, director of the Backpacks for Hunger program and a daycare provider. She graduated from Granville High School in 2005 and has four children, three of whom are students. It’s this background that has motivated her to write her name in for the upcoming Board of Education election.

Austin-Arbuckle is the lone write-in candidate competing for one of three seats on the board. Although she joins three other candidates, including incumbent Susan Perry, she said it’s her volunteer work and positive relationships with faculty and staff that help her stand out.

“I’m a pretty easy person to talk to, so I feel like I can be a voice for parents and the community,” she said.

Austin-Arbuckle said she’s been wanting to run for a while, but had issues obtaining an application. She said as a parent with younger kids in the schools, she has a good understanding of the issues in the classroom and how to address them.

“I think the school board is missing a fresh face with children in the school, and I really think that I could bring a lot to the table (with) just having younger kids,” she said.

Austin-Arbuckle said the biggest issue the district is facing is providing programs and accommodations for students of all academic levels. If elected, she said she will ensure that every child’s needs are met.

“I will speak from my heart and from the community itself and really just be a voice and an advocate for everyone,” she said.

The election will take place on June 9 and voting will be conducted by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For further information on how to register, and to request a ballot, contact district clerk Ashlee Zinn at 518-642-1051, ext. 1301.

