Lions Club opens annual furniture sale

W ith the Capital Region now in Phase Two of reopening, the Granville Lions Club opened its annual Summer Furniture Sale for the 60th year on Friday, June 5.

The club sells made in USA Telescope Casual Furniture, known for its high-end furniture perfect for pool, patio, porch, deck or the beach. By selling close-outs and overstocks, the sale offers this quality furniture at a great value.

Members of the Granville Lions Club are on hand to assist customers with their purchases. The sale takes place at the Lions warehouses, located behind the Post Office on Main Street in Granville. Hours are Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekend through August.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, customers will be required to wear face masks to enter the warehouses to browse. While shopping in the warehouses, customers will need to maintain the standard 6 feet social distance to ensure the safety of both shoppers and the club volunteers. Hand sanitizer will be available at the checkout counter.

Proceeds from the summer-long sale provide funding for the many projects and beneficiaries of the Granville Lions Club. Since the club’s inception in 1960, more than $2 million has been donated to local projects such as the new Granville Food Pantry building, Habitat for Humanity, sight and hearing initiatives, scholarships, and many more worthy beneficiaries.

For the most updated information on the sale, check the Granville Lions Club on Facebook or at www.granvillelionsclub.com.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.