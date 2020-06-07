June 7, 2020

Lions Club opens annual furniture sale


W ith the Capital Region now in Phase Two of reopening, the Granville Lions Club opened its annual Summer Furniture Sale for the 60th year on Friday, June 5.

The club sells made in USA Telescope Casual Furniture, known for its high-end furniture perfect for pool, patio, porch, deck or the beach. By selling close-outs and overstocks, the sale offers this quality furniture at a great value.

Members of the Granville Lions Club are on hand to assist customers with their purchases. The sale takes place at the Lions warehouses, located behind the Post Office on Main Street in Granville. Hours are Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekend through August.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, customers will be required to wear face masks to enter the warehouses to browse. While shopping in the warehouses, customers will need to maintain the standard 6 feet social distance to ensure the safety of both shoppers and the club volunteers. Hand sanitizer will be available at the checkout counter.

Proceeds from the summer-long sale provide funding for the many projects and beneficiaries of the Granville Lions Club. Since the club’s inception in 1960, more than $2 million has been donated to local projects such as the new Granville Food Pantry building, Habitat for Humanity, sight and hearing initiatives, scholarships, and many more worthy beneficiaries.

For the most updated information on the sale, check the Granville Lions Club on Facebook or at www.granvillelionsclub.com.

June 5, 2020

School budget unchanged after virtual public hearing

gcs

By Matthew Saari There were only a handful of questions on the proposed budget for the Granville Central School District. […]

June 5, 2020

Gov. Scott announces limited indoor dining restart, opens some interstate travel

Vermont governor Phil Scott

As state data and expanded testing and tracing capacity continue to support reopening, Governor Phil Scott today announced the resumption […]

June 4, 2020

Write-in candidate vies for school board

nicole austin

By Duncan Campbell Nicole Austin-Arbuckle is vice president of the Granville Central School District Parent-Teacher Organization, director of the Backpacks […]

June 3, 2020

Poultney Baptist Church sashes still missing

poultney church

Thirty-one historic window sashes from the United Baptist Church of Poultney are still missing after they were accidently picked up […]

June 3, 2020

Granville Center neglects residents, former employee, others alleges. Charges ‘blatantly untrue:’ spokesman

Granville Center

By PJ Ferguson and Matthew Saari A recently terminated employee of the Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing alleges staff […]

June 3, 2020

Seniors parade in Elks event

Whitehall Elks 2020 parade

By PJ Ferguson Lined up for the Whitehall Elks Lodge “Celebration for the Graduates” parade, senior Makayla Gosselin drove her […]

June 3, 2020

Graduation plans could go either way

Whitehall High School

By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Central School District has plans for both an “in-person and virtual” graduation ceremony but is […]

June 2, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Sizzling rom-cons

weekMay31_ReMIND_BonnieandClyde

Do you ice her? Do you marry her? What should a con with a devil-may-care, devoted dame do? By Robert […]

June 1, 2020

Teacher’s union president weighs in on school budget

gcs

To the editor: Last week, the final reduction in force notifications for Granville Central School went out, and three teachers […]

June 1, 2020

Obituary: Daniel B. Roberts

Roberts obit photo

On Saturday May 23 2020, Daniel B. Roberts, 69 of Granville, NY lost his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, a disease […]

June 1, 2020

Obituary: Warren A. McFarren

McFarren obit photo

Granville, NY – Warren Anthony McFarren passed away on May 24, 2020. Warren was born on December 10, 1936 in […]

June 1, 2020

Obituary: Francis George Norton

Francis Norton obit photo

Whitehall-Francis George Norton, 80, of Lafayette Street passed away on May 31, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, with […]