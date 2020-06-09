June 9, 2020

Dresden considers reopening town hall


B y Duncan Campbell

Four members of the Dresden Town Board discussed the gradual reopening of town and county buildings during a relatively short monthly meeting Monday night. The group met virtually through Zoom.

Town Supervisor Paul Ferguson said he is certain that the next board meeting will take place at the town hall. When asked about safety precautions, he added that he was going to wait until Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced special guidelines, but he is confident that a safe in-person meeting is possible.

“We should be in Phase 3 by then,” he said. “We should be alright.”

The Capital District, which encompasses Washington County, is currently in Phase 2 of Gov. Cuomo’s plan to reopen New York, which has been on lockdown since March due to COVID-19.

According to the governor’s website, there were only two new cases in the county on June 2.

Some county offices are slowly reopening. County facilities opened to the public by appointment only Monday morning, according to the Washington County website.

Ferguson cautioned that the situation changes by the hour, but with a drop in cases, he said the county is on track to move to Phase 3.

“I’ll know more on Friday as we vote on things,” he said.

In addition, Ferguson announced that town beaches are still scheduled to open on June 15. The water still needs to be tested, which has been delayed.

“I know they’re all set to go,” Ferguson said.

