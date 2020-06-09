June 9, 2020

Granville, Fort Ann merge wrestling teams


By Matthew Saari

The Granville Golden Horde and Fort Ann Cardinals are now one wrestling team.

The merger was unanimously approved by the Granville Board of Education Monday evening after minimal discussion.

What discussion did occur was led by board member Phil Berke, who has historically been leery of mergers of any sort, being a vocal opponent of the previous football merger talks between Whitehall and Granville.

Berke said he was in favor of this particular merger but so long as Granville was the dominant partner and Fort Ann was absorbed into the Horde.

“You indicated that the Fort Ann wrestling team would be absorbed into our program,” Berke said to school superintendent Tom McGurl.

McGurl described the merger as a win-win for both districts, with the Fort Ann wrestlers filling some vacant weight classes in the Granville lineup at no additional cost to the district as well as one in which Granville absorbs the Fort Ann program, not a partnership. Therefore, the team will remain the Granville Golden Horde and not necessitate new uniforms.

“There is no cost to our district at all,” McGurl said. “It’s a good opportunity for them.”

Granville varsity wrestling coach Steve Palmer, who is currently deployed overseas, was unavailable for comment.

Practices and most home matches will be hosted by Granville with two matches likely hosted at Fort Ann. The Cardinals will provide their grapplers with the necessary transportation.

Fort Ann is currently merged with Whitehall, forming the Whitehall-Fort Ann wrestling team and has been such since 2013. The Railroader-Cardinal partnership has been somewhat tumultuous, with Whitehall Board of Education members expressing skepticism of the program’s fairness and efficacy.

In 2015, board member Frank Barber voiced concern that the Railroaders were paying more than their fair share. Additionally, several board members were irked by the fact that while Whitehall agreed to a wrestling merger, Fort Ann roundly shot down a soccer merger at the same time, the Whitehall Times reported.

“We had a boy who wanted to play soccer a couple years ago and they said ‘no,’ I think that speaks loudly,” Barber said.

More recently, last October, Whitehall school superintendent Patrick Dee warned that the merger may be coming to an end.

“Realistically, I do believe Fort Ann’s intent is they will look elsewhere for the following year,” Dee said. “We don’t anticipate continuing the merger with Fort Ann.”

A call to Fort Ann athletic director Jason Humiston requesting comment went unreturned.

Comments

comments


Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
June 8, 2020

Granville, Fort Ann eye wrestling merger

gcs

By Matthew Saari The Granville Golden Horde and Fort Ann Cardinals are considering merging their wrestling teams. The matter will […]

June 7, 2020

Lions Club opens annual furniture sale

LCI emblem_2C_287+7406

With the Capital Region now in Phase Two of reopening, the Granville Lions Club opened its annual Summer Furniture Sale […]

June 5, 2020

School budget unchanged after virtual public hearing

gcs

By Matthew Saari There were only a handful of questions on the proposed budget for the Granville Central School District. […]

June 5, 2020

Gov. Scott announces limited indoor dining restart, opens some interstate travel

Vermont governor Phil Scott

As state data and expanded testing and tracing capacity continue to support reopening, Governor Phil Scott today announced the resumption […]

June 4, 2020

Write-in candidate vies for school board

nicole austin

By Duncan Campbell Nicole Austin-Arbuckle is vice president of the Granville Central School District Parent-Teacher Organization, director of the Backpacks […]

June 3, 2020

Poultney Baptist Church sashes still missing

poultney church

Thirty-one historic window sashes from the United Baptist Church of Poultney are still missing after they were accidently picked up […]

June 3, 2020

Granville Center neglects residents, former employee, others alleges. Charges ‘blatantly untrue:’ spokesman

Granville Center

By PJ Ferguson and Matthew Saari A recently terminated employee of the Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing alleges staff […]

June 3, 2020

Seniors parade in Elks event

Whitehall Elks 2020 parade

By PJ Ferguson Lined up for the Whitehall Elks Lodge “Celebration for the Graduates” parade, senior Makayla Gosselin drove her […]

June 3, 2020

Graduation plans could go either way

Whitehall High School

By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Central School District has plans for both an “in-person and virtual” graduation ceremony but is […]

June 2, 2020

ReMIND, ReWIND – Sizzling rom-cons

weekMay31_ReMIND_BonnieandClyde

Do you ice her? Do you marry her? What should a con with a devil-may-care, devoted dame do? By Robert […]

June 1, 2020

Teacher’s union president weighs in on school budget

gcs

To the editor: Last week, the final reduction in force notifications for Granville Central School went out, and three teachers […]

June 1, 2020

Obituary: Daniel B. Roberts

Roberts obit photo

On Saturday May 23 2020, Daniel B. Roberts, 69 of Granville, NY lost his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, a disease […]